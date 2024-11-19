Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 range has launched in India with two models and a starting price of ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The range starts with the Cromwell 1200 which is positioned as a neo-retro roadster. The other model in the range is the limited-edition Brixton Cromwell 1200 X, which is built as a scrambler version of the standard Cromwell 1200. While bookings for the two are currently open at a nominal price of ₹2,999, deliveries are slated to begin in January 2025.

Both models in the Cromwell 1200 range are powered by a 1,222cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 198 kmph. Brixton has rated fuel consumption figures at 21.7 kmpl for this unit.

Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of four models in total. Apart from the Cromwell 1200, the brand’s portfolio in India includes two models from the Crossfire 500 range. Brixton Motorcycles has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and has established a manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Brixton Cromwell 1200:

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is a neo-retro roadster that is offered in three colour scheme options and an ex-showroom price of ₹ 7.84 lakh.

Priced at ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the Brixton Cromwell 1200 is built as a neo-retro roadster that caters to those who prefer an old-school aesthetic with modern flair. The bike is fitted with a round LED headlamp and features a large 16-litre fuel tank. The side panels bear a sleek design and are available in the body colour that the buyer opts for. The Cromwell 1200 is offered in three colour options, which are Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey, and Backstage Black.

The two-pipe exhaust is made entirely of stainless steel and gets a lacquered black finish with the Backstage Black paint scheme. The Cargo Green and Timberwolf Grey colour options bring a brushed texture to the exhaust.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 features KYB suspension units and gets telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel. The rear end features stereo rear shocks which are adjustable for preload and feature 87 mm of travel. Braking duties are taken up by two 310 mm discs in the front and a single 260 mm rear disc, with Nissin calipers all around. The bike further features a dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

In terms of features, the Cromwell 1200 gets a round TFT display which features a classic round dial that changes according to the riding mode selected. There are two distinct riding modes called Eco and Sport, and the latter allows the throttle valves to open more quickly. The bike further features traction control and cruise control.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X:

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is the scrambler iteration of the standard Cromwell 1200 and it is limited to just 100 units for India. It is offered in the sole Offwhite paint scheme.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is a scrambler based heavily on the standard Cromwell 1200. This model is limited to just 100 units for India and will be available for ₹9.10 lakh (exshoroom). The 1200 X carries over the same side panels and lights from the Cromwell 1200 while putting on grip pads on the fuel tank. The bike gets fitted with handlebars that are set up higher and features drilled aluminium throttle body covers. The seat has been changed on this model to better suit the scrambler aesthetic, and the bike is available in the sole Offwhite colour option.

The Cromwell 1200 X is powered by the same 1,222 cc liquid-cooled inline twin-cylinder that is paired with the six-speed gearbox. Suspension and braking components on this bike are the same as those on the standard Cromwell 1200 and both bikes ride on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels. The Cromwell 1200 wears tubeless road tyres but, the Cromwell 1200 X features tubeless block pattern tyres. On the feature front, the limited-edition Cromwell 1200 X is identical to the standard Cromwell 1200 and features dual-channel ABS, two riding modes, cruise control, and traction control.

