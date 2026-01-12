British bicycle brand Muddyfox enters India, rolls out 18 new models

British bicycle manufacturer Muddyfox, on Monday, announced that it has signed an agreement with Ananta Ventures as an exclusive distributor in India. Additionally, Ananta Ventures will sell Muddyfox bicycles along with its homegrown brands Roam and Kylon, adding to its segment and expanding its portfolio and consumer offerings, owing to its strong dealer network in India.

Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director, Muddyfox Asia Pacific, said, “We are happy to announce the association with Ananta Ventures. We shall work together with them to establish a strong market base in the country. Our products currently have a strong European flavour; teaming up with team Ananta will help identify the needs of the Indian consumer, and we will happily adapt to match those requirements."

Additionally, the company has launched 18 bicycles in the first phase, covering most segments and age groups, including MTB, hybrid and kids, among others. The company shall keep adding models based on the demand patterns. Additionally, the company has plans to introduce a wide range of accessories to complement the sales.

“We have two brands, Roam and Kylon, to meet the requirements of price-sensitive customers in India. Muddyfox will add a new segment and expand our portfolio and consumer offerings. We believe there are buyers looking for high-quality, premium brand products with a great riding experience," Ajit Gandhi, Managing Partner, Ananta Ventures, stated.

The British brand introduced mountain biking to the UK and Europe as it emerged from the growing popularity of off-roading in the United States, which aimed to bring this trend to the UK market. According to the company, the early Muddyfox models featured durable frames and wider tyres, catering to the demands of off-roading from 1983 to around 1991.

In 1985, Muddyfox introduced the ‘Courier’, an affordable model that boosted the brand's popularity. By 1987, Muddyfox had captured approximately 50 per cent of the UK mountain bike market, selling around 20,000 units annually. Within two years, sales approached 1,00,000 units per year. As per the company, it launched the world's first television commercial for a mountain bike, emphasising the adventurous spirit of off-roading.

