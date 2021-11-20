Bounce Infinity electric scooter to be launched on December 2nd

Bounce EV maker on Saturday announced that its first electric scooter is all set for launch on December 2nd this year. The bookings for the new Bounce Infinity scooter will also begin on the day of its launch, while the deliveries are set to begin next year. The booking amount for the scooter has been kept at ₹499.

The company claims that its electric scooter is Made in India. One of the main highlights of the scooter includes its ‘Battery as a service’ option. This allows the customers to purchase the scooter without a battery and thus use Bounce’s battery swapping network to be on the move. This option is likely to make the scooter at least 40% more affordable against the purchase of the battery-equipped vehicle.

That said, customers can also purchase the scooter along with the battery pack like regular scooters. This will include a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which customers will be able to remove and charge as per their convenience and requirement.

The company yet remains tight-lipped on the official specifications of the new Infinity EV.

Meanwhile, the EV startup has announced that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021. Under the deal, the EV maker has acquired 22Motors' manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. This facility has the capability of producing 180,000 scooters per year. The company further announced that it is planning to set up another plant in southern India.