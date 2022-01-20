Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V has been priced at 130,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi).Hero has resumed bookings of the Xpulse 200 4V.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 05:07 PM
Hero has resumed bookings of the Xpulse 200 4V.

Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday announced that it has commenced online bookings for the second batch of its much popular XPulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle. The company informed that it started accepting bookings after the first lot was fully sold out.

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V has been priced at 130,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi), and is available for order at the company's official online sales platform – eSHOP.

It can be booked at a token amount of 10,000.

(Also Read: Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a newly updated, BS 6-compliant 200cc 4 Valve oil cooled engine. This unit has been rated to produce a maximum power output of 19.1 PS at at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500rpm. 

“The 4 Valve oil cooled engine not only provides superior power across the mid and top-end speed range but also offers stress free engine performance even at high-speeds," the compay claims for its new 4V technology on the Xpluse 200's powertrain. The Splendor maker has also updated cooling system technology on the motorcycle for an even better heat management using a 7 fin oil cooler. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to invest more in Ather Energy, raise its stake in EV maker)

Commenting on the bookings announcement, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero XPulse 200 has always known for giving an unrivalled experience, backed by exceptional technology, a modern design, and a distinct appeal. We are ecstatic with the overwhelming positive response and widespread acceptance that the XPulse 200 4 Valve has received from our customers. The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country."

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 04:48 PM IST
