BMW R12 nineT-based R 12 S unveiled, pays homage to the R 90 S

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new R 12 S in the global market. It is based on the R12 nineT and pays an homage to the R 90 S that was sold back in the 1970s. The motorcycle is designed to be a head turner and is sold in just one colour scheme - Lava Orange Metallic. As of now, there is no official confirmation whether the R 12 S will make its way to the Indian market or not.

The motorcycle comes with red double linework and the orange contrast stitching on the seat. Brushed aluminium on the tank and seat hump creates silver accents. It comes only with a single seat for the rider and a small cowl in the front. Overall, the design looks like a modernization of the motorcycles that were sold back in the 1970s.

Powering the BMW R 12 S is an air-oil cooled four-stroke boxer two-cylinder engine. It is a 1,170 cc unit that is tuned for 108 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and the power is transferred to the rear wheel using a shaft drive. The top speed of the BMW R 12 S is 215 kmph.

BMW Motorrad is offering the Comfort Package as standard with the R 12 S. It includes Hill Start Control, Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, and Cruise Control. There is also a Headlight Pro on offer that enables adaptive cornering light. The BMW R 12 S is based on the BMW R 12 nineT, and therefore all accessory products such as titanium exhaust systems, soft bags, or the navigation preparation can also be used for this motorcycle. Additional factory-installed options are also available, such as Tire Pressure Control (RDC), Anti-Theft Alarm System (DWA), Intelligent Emergency Call, Connected Ride Control, and the digital display with micro-TFT display as an alternative to the classic round instruments.

BMW R 12 S comes with Comfort Package as standard.

"The defining design elements of our R 12 S include the handlebar-mounted cockpit fairing with the tinted windshield, the seat with contrast stitching, and the Lavaorange metallic paint finish as a nod to the legendary R 90 S Daytona Orange from 1975. The design is perfectly complemented by details such as the red-laid 'S' on the side covers, the red double line, and the brushed and clear-lacquered aluminum surfaces of the tank and seat hump," explains Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design.

