BMW R12 GS unveiled globally. Check details

  • BMW R12 GS uses an air-oil cooled engine that also does duty on the brand's motorcycles.
BMW R12 GS uses a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. There are cross spoked wheels on offer.
BMW R12 GS uses a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. There are cross spoked wheels on offer.

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off of the new R12 GS in the global market. It is a classic enduro motorcycle that takes design inspiration from the R80 GS and will sit in R12 family. As of now, the brand has not revealed any plans to launch the new motorcycle in the Indian market.

What powers the BMW R12 GS?

BMW R12 GS is powered by a 1,170 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled. It is tuned for 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm of max power and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The rear wheel is driven via a 6-speed gearbox and a shaft drive. What is interesting is that the exhaust is mounted on the left hand side. If the customer is interested then he or she can install Shift Assistant Pro for upshifting and downshifting without clutch operation.

BMW R12 GS is offered in three colour options.
BMW R12 GS is offered in three colour options.

BMW R12 GS gets several riding modes such as Rain, Road and Enduro as well as additional riding mode Enduro Pro as part of the Enduro Package Pro. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque (MSR) control as standard.

For off-road use, DTC can be switched off completely on the new BMW R12 GS. In addition, the R12 GS is equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

What are the underpinnings of the BMW R12 GS?

BMW Motorrad is using a one-piece tubular spaceframe with raised and forward-positioned steering head section. while the rear one is a bolted-on rear subframe. The frame is suspended by fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks in the front and an adjustable rear monoshock. As standard, the motorcycle comes with a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, the customer can get an 18-inch rear wheel as part of the "Enduro Package Pro" optional equipment.

Braking duties are performed by 310 mm disc brakes with steel braided lines. At the rear, there is also a disc brake and BMW offers its ABS Pro that helps in decreasing the stopping distance.

What are the features of the BMW R12 GS?

BMW R12 GS comes with a classic round instrument panel as a throwback to the old R80 GS. However, if the customer wants then he or she can opt for a digital driver's display. The brand also offers a 12V socket that can come in handy to power devices and keyless ride. There is also Headlight Pro as an optional extra.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad BMW R12 GS

