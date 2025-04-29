Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW R 1300 RS teased ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Apr 2025, 13:13 PM
BMW R 1300 RS will first go on sale in the global market. As of now, India launch is unclear.
BMW R 1300 RS will share its engine with other 1,300 cc motorcycles that the brand is selling.

BMW Motorrad has teased yet another motorcycle that will soon be added to their lineup. It is called R 1300 RS and it will be unveiled on 29 April. The R 1300 RS will be a sports tourer and will replace the R 1250 RS. So, it is expected to look sportier and provide more performance. This is the fourth offering from BMW based on the 1300 cc engine that also powers the R 1300 R, R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure.

BMW R 1300 RS specifications

BMW Motorrad will use the same 1,300 cc engine for the R 1300 RS which is doing duty on other 1,300 cc motorcycles. It will produce around 145 bhp and 149 Nm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit that will get a bi-directional quickshifter.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2025, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad R 1300 RS
