BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan unveiled as 1976 Daytona tribute

German automaker BMW recently unveiled the R 1300 R Superhooligan at the 2026 Daytona 200, a custom masterpiece that honours five decades of racing excellence. The debut of this superbike celebrates the historic 1976 victory of Steve McLaughlin and the inaugural AMA Superbike Championship title won by Reg Pridmore, both of whom piloted the BMW R 90 S for the Butler and Smith team. Brand ambassador Nate Kern is currently competing in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series on this new machine as part of the weekend's festivities, to bridge the past with the present.

BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan: Design

The design incorporates the basic stylistic and technical elements of the 145 hp BMW R 1300 R, which serves as the basis, and translates them into the highly dynamic design language of a naked superbike – thus referencing the characteristic design elements of the almost-naked superbikes of 50 years ago. Tributes to Steve McLaughlin's Daytona victory 50 years ago are reflected not only in the Superhooligan`s starting number 83, but also by the components painted in the BMW R 90 S colour of the time, including the front fenders and tank side panels. Matching this, the blue used on the BMW M 1000 RR brake callipers appears on the aluminium rear frame and on the fixed fork tubes of the fully adjustable Wilbers upside-down front fork, which has been extended by 30 mm for more lean angle clearance. The spring of the fully adjustable Wilbers suspension strut is finished in a blue tone as well.

BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan: Top speed and handling

Moreover, the high riding dynamics requirements of the Custom Roadster – capable of reaching speeds of up to 275 kmph and delivering a superbike-level riding experience - are achieved through the lightweight, handling-enhancing BMW M 1000 RR carbon front wheel and a wide range of lightweight yet high-strength carbon-fiber components from both the BMW Motorrad program and Ilmberger Carbon Parts. Fully adjustable hand levers from Advik, a lightweight and sonorous titanium exhaust system with carbon end silencer from Akrapovič, and milled BMW Motorrad footrests complete the supersport-focused Custom Roadster project.

The 2026 celebration serves as a reunion for the legends who built the BMW racing legacy. Attendees include original winners Steve McLaughlin and Reg Pridmore, as well as the family of Gary Fisher and the mastermind behind the 1976 engines, Udo Gietl. By showcasing the new R 1300 R alongside the original R 90 S provided by the BMW Museum, the brand highlights a lineage of success that began when Gietl and chassis expert Todd Schuster first proved that BMW's boxer engines could dominate on the world's most famous banking.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: