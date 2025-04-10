BMW R 1300 R is set to be unveiled globally today. Here's what you can expect

The BMW R 1300 R is set to be unveiled globally today (April 10). The BMW R 1300 R is a road-focused motorcycle built around the brand’s renowned boxer engine. This new model is poised to bring significant updates in performance, design and technology. The German manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, is continuing its aggressive product expansion strategy following the recent debut of the R 12 G/S.

BMW R 1300 R: Design

The teaser image released by the manufacturer offers a glimpse into the motorcycle’s updated design language. The new headlamp design, characterised by slanted LED daytime running lights, contributes to a distinct and modern aesthetic. While the overall silhouette bears resemblance to the outgoing R 1250 R, particularly at the front and rear, the midsection is expected to be significantly slimmer due to the revised engine and chassis layout.

BMW Motorrad’s promotional phrases such as "Born for Bends" and “Boxer Punch on Every Curve" underscore the R 1300 R’s intended focus on agile and dynamic riding characteristics.

Also Read : BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India

BMW R 1300 R: Engine and performance

At the heart of the upcoming R 1300 R is the same 1,300 cc air- and liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine that powers the R 1300 GS. In its current application on the adventure two-wheeler, this unit produces 141 bhp and 149 Nm of torque. However, the R 1300 R is expected to feature a revised tuning setup tailored for enhanced on-road dynamics. Preliminary reports suggest that the output may be slightly higher, potentially reaching up to 145 horsepower.

BMW is also expected to offer its innovative Automated Shift Assistant as an option, providing a semi-automatic transmission experience aimed at improving rider comfort and convenience.

Also watch: BMW CE 02 launched: What BMW's first Made-in-India electric two-wheeler offers | First impressions

BMW R 1300 R: Specifications

To accommodate the updated powertrain, the R 1300 R will likely be underpinned by a newly engineered chassis. This structural revision is anticipated to not only integrate the more compact engine efficiently but also reduce the motorcycle’s kerb weight, resulting in improved handling and agility. The bike may also feature new suspension systems, wheels and instrumentation, distinguishing it from its predecessor.

Higher-spec variants of the R 1300 R are expected to include advanced features such as electronic suspension and a blind spot detection system.

BMW R 1300 R: Will it come to India?

The BMW R 1300 R will be launched for the European and North American markets. However, there is no word on an India-specific launch. Given the premium nature of the motorcycle and the expected technology package, the R 1300 R is likely to be positioned at the higher end of the pricing spectrum.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: