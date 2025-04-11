HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers ⁠bmw R 1300 R Breaks Cover Globally As A 145 Bhp Streetfighter. India Launch Likely

⁠BMW R 1300 R breaks cover globally as a 145 bhp streetfighter. India launch likely

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2025, 13:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new BMW R 1300 R streetfighter is the third offering from BMW based on the 1300 cc engine that also powers the R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure.
2025 BMW R 1300 R
The 2025 BMW R 1300 R replaces the R 1250 R in the brand's global lineup and gets the same 1300 cc motor as the R 1300 GS
2025 BMW R 1300 R
The 2025 BMW R 1300 R replaces the R 1250 R in the brand's global lineup and gets the same 1300 cc motor as the R 1300 GS

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the new R 1300 R, bringing its powerful boxer engine to the streetfighter. The new BMW R 1300 R is a successor to the R 1250 R but gets sportier in appearance and performance over its predecessor. This is the third offering from BMW based on the 1300 cc engine that also powers the R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure.

BMW R 1300 R Specifications

Power on the 2025 BMW R 1300 R comes from the 1,300 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard. The bike also comes with an Automated Shift Assist system as an option. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.39 seconds.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bmw F 750 Gs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw R Ninet Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW R NineT Racer
Engine Icon1170.0 cc Mileage Icon22.0 kmpl
₹ 16.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 R
Engine Icon313 cc Mileage Icon32.46 kmpl
₹ 2.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Engine Icon1254.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 22.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
Engine Icon888.0 cc Mileage Icon21.2 kmpl
₹ 13.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F 900 Xr (HT Auto photo)
BMW F 900 XR
Engine Icon895.0 cc Mileage Icon23.8 kmpl
₹ 12.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India

2025 BMW R 1300 R
The BMW R 1300 R gets a new steel mainframe and an aluminium subframe
2025 BMW R 1300 R
The BMW R 1300 R gets a new steel mainframe and an aluminium subframe

Suspension duties comprise 47 mm USD forks and a Paralever EVO monoshock that’s electronically adjustable for preload and damping. There’s a Dynamic Suspension Adjustment package available as an option that allows electronic adjustment of the front suspension. BMW says the R 1300 R is the first series production motorcycle to use an inverted fork with an adjustable spring rate. Braking performance comes from dual 320 mm front discs and a single 285 mm rear disc with Integral Pro ABS.

BMW says the R 1300 R is underpinned by an all-new mainframe for offers higher rigidity over the older model. The subframe is made out of aluminium to allow for more compact packaging and a lower kerb weight. The bike rides on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels with a hollow-spoke design, which help shed 1.4 kg. The bike weighs 239 kg (unladen).

2025 BMW R 1300 R
The new BMW R 1300 R is likely to make its way to the Indian market later this year or sometime in 2026. It will arrive as a full import
2025 BMW R 1300 R
The new BMW R 1300 R is likely to make its way to the Indian market later this year or sometime in 2026. It will arrive as a full import

BMW R 1300 R Features

Other features on the BMW R 1300 R include all-LED lights, a TFT console ith Bluetooth connectivity, three ride modes- Eco, Road, and Rain, and more. The streetfighter also comes equipped with engine braking control, cornering traction control, and cornering ABS as standard, while the optional pack adds DTC-Shift function, radar-backed Active Cruise Control and Front Collision Warning.

BMW Motorrad has introduced the R 1300 R in the US and will bring it to other markets in the coming months. Expect the launch in India to take place sometime later this year. Needless to say, the model will arrive as a full import. While the R 1300 R is a torque-friendly streetfighter, the brand also offers the S 1000 R, which is a sportier alternative and more friendly for top-end performance.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2025, 13:18 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad BMW Motorrad India BMW bikes BMW R 1300 R BMW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.