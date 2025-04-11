⁠BMW R 1300 R breaks cover globally as a 145 bhp streetfighter. India launch likely

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the new R 1300 R, bringing its powerful boxer engine to the streetfighter . The new BMW R 1300 R is a successor to the R 1250 R but gets sportier in appearance and performance over its predecessor. This is the third offering from BMW based on the 1300 cc engine that also powers the R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure .

BMW R 1300 R Specifications

Power on the 2025 BMW R 1300 R comes from the 1,300 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard. The bike also comes with an Automated Shift Assist system as an option. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.39 seconds.

The BMW R 1300 R gets a new steel mainframe and an aluminium subframe

Suspension duties comprise 47 mm USD forks and a Paralever EVO monoshock that’s electronically adjustable for preload and damping. There’s a Dynamic Suspension Adjustment package available as an option that allows electronic adjustment of the front suspension. BMW says the R 1300 R is the first series production motorcycle to use an inverted fork with an adjustable spring rate. Braking performance comes from dual 320 mm front discs and a single 285 mm rear disc with Integral Pro ABS.

BMW says the R 1300 R is underpinned by an all-new mainframe for offers higher rigidity over the older model. The subframe is made out of aluminium to allow for more compact packaging and a lower kerb weight. The bike rides on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels with a hollow-spoke design, which help shed 1.4 kg. The bike weighs 239 kg (unladen).

The new BMW R 1300 R is likely to make its way to the Indian market later this year or sometime in 2026. It will arrive as a full import

BMW R 1300 R Features

Other features on the BMW R 1300 R include all-LED lights, a TFT console ith Bluetooth connectivity, three ride modes- Eco, Road, and Rain, and more. The streetfighter also comes equipped with engine braking control, cornering traction control, and cornering ABS as standard, while the optional pack adds DTC-Shift function, radar-backed Active Cruise Control and Front Collision Warning.

BMW Motorrad has introduced the R 1300 R in the US and will bring it to other markets in the coming months. Expect the launch in India to take place sometime later this year. Needless to say, the model will arrive as a full import. While the R 1300 R is a torque-friendly streetfighter, the brand also offers the S 1000 R, which is a sportier alternative and more friendly for top-end performance.

