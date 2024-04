Few dealerships of BMW Motorrad have started accepting pre-bookings for the new upcoming R 1300 GS. The pre-booking amount is between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh while the launch is expected in the coming months. As of now, the R 1250 GS costs ₹20.55 lakh ex-showroom and the R 1300 GS is expected to be priced around ₹1.5 lakh or ₹2 lakh higher than the R 1250 GS.