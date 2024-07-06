BMW R 1300 GS Adventure unveiled globally, gets new automatic transmission

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in the global market. It is based on the R 1300 GS which recently launched in the Indian market. As of now, we do not have an India launch date for the R 1300 GS Adventure but it can be expected that the motorcycle would land on our Indian shores by the end of this year.

When compared, the new R 1300 GS Adventure packs in more standard equipment than the previous model. It now comes with heated grips, a keyless ride, a tyre pressure monitoring system and engine drag torque control. Moreover, there is also the BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Specs

Powering the R 1300 GS Adventure is the same boxer engine that is doing duty on the R 1300 GS. The engine produces 143 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is also a new Automated Shift Assistant which is an automatic gearbox available.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS.

The fuel tank capacity has been increased when compared to the R 1300 GS. It now has a capacity of 30 litres. Customers can also get a 12-litre tank bag with a waterproof inner bag. There are four riding modes, Matrix headlamp, hand protectors with integrated turn indicators and dynamic traction control.

BMW offers Engine drag torque control (MSR), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Hill Start Control (HSC), Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, a smartphone charging compartment with an integrated USB socket and a 12 V on-board power socket.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: ADAS

The R 1300 GS Adventure also gets ADAS with Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) for safe and convenient motorcycling as optional equipment.

