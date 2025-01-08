Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch

Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM
  • BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is the adventure tourer version of the standard R 1300 GS which is already on sale in India.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS and comes with a 30-litre fuel tank.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is all set to launch in India. BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser on its social media that reveals the name of the motorcycle. The R 1300 GS Adventure will sit above the current R 1300 GS which sells for 21.20 lakh ex-showroom.

When compared to the previous R 1300 GS Adventure, the new version packs in more standard equipment. It now comes with heated grips, a keyless ride, a tyre pressure monitoring system and engine drag torque control. Moreover, there is also the BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST
