BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition Unveiled Overseas: A Stealthy Take on the Flagship ADV

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BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition, giving its flagship adventure tourer a more aggressive, stealth-inspired identity. Based on the standard BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, this special edition adds a distinctive all-black theme along with a long list of premium equipment and touring-focused upgrades.
The highlight of the Dark Edition is its Black Storm Metallic finish, complemented by blacked-out elements across the bodywork. BMW has gone all-in on the ‘Triple Black’ styling, which includes black spoked wheels, darkened scoops, and tinted components.
Additional visual upgrades include:
At its core, the bike retains BMW’s new-generation 1300 cc boxer engine.
Power: 145 hp at 7,750 rpm
Torque: 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm
0–100 kmph: 3.4 seconds
Top speed: Over 200 kmph
The air/liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor features BMW ShiftCam variable valve timing, delivering strong performance across the rev range. Despite its size, it claims 4.9 litres per 100 km fuel consumption (WMTC).
Front: EVO Telelever with DSA
Rear: EVO Paralever with central strut
Travel: 210 mm / 220 mm
Wheels: 19-inch front, 17-inch rear (cross-spoke)
The Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system adapts damping and load automatically, enhancing comfort and control across terrains.
The Dark Edition comes loaded with equipment:
With a 30-litre fuel tank, adjustable windscreen, and multiple mounting points, the bike is built for serious long-distance riding.
Seat height: 880–900 mm
Kerb weight: 269 kg
Payload: 216 kg
Triple Black styling package
Tinted windscreen and deflectors
Heated rider and passenger seats
Factory-fitted alarm system
The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition is priced at EUR 22,900 (approximately ₹20.5 lakh). Importantly, this special edition will be sold exclusively in France, with no confirmation yet on availability in other international markets, including India.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.