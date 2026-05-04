BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition Unveiled Overseas: A Stealthy Take on the Flagship ADV

BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition, giving its flagship adventure tourer a more aggressive, stealth-inspired identity. Based on the standard BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, this special edition adds a distinctive all-black theme along with a long list of premium equipment and touring-focused upgrades.

Darker, Meaner Design Theme

The highlight of the Dark Edition is its Black Storm Metallic finish, complemented by blacked-out elements across the bodywork. BMW has gone all-in on the ‘Triple Black’ styling, which includes black spoked wheels, darkened scoops, and tinted components.

Additional visual upgrades include:

High tinted windshield with matching deflectors

Black-painted scoops and detailing

Integrated handguards with turn indicators

Engine and Performance

At its core, the bike retains BMW’s new-generation 1300 cc boxer engine.

Power: 145 hp at 7,750 rpm

Torque: 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm

0–100 kmph: 3.4 seconds

Top speed: Over 200 kmph

The air/liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor features BMW ShiftCam variable valve timing, delivering strong performance across the rev range. Despite its size, it claims 4.9 litres per 100 km fuel consumption (WMTC).

Advanced Chassis and Suspension

Front: EVO Telelever with DSA

Rear: EVO Paralever with central strut

Travel: 210 mm / 220 mm

Wheels: 19-inch front, 17-inch rear (cross-spoke)

The Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system adapts damping and load automatically, enhancing comfort and control across terrains.

Technology and Features

The Dark Edition comes loaded with equipment:

TFT display with connectivity

LED matrix headlight

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

ABS Pro (lean-sensitive)

Four riding modes: Eco, Rain, Road, Enduro

Dynamic Cruise Control

Hill Start Control, Engine Brake Control

Keyless Ride

Heated grips and heated seats

Additional LED spotlights

USB charging and 12V socket

It is unlikely that the Dark Edition will make its way to the Indian market.

Touring Capability

With a 30-litre fuel tank, adjustable windscreen, and multiple mounting points, the bike is built for serious long-distance riding.

Seat height: 880–900 mm

Kerb weight: 269 kg

Payload: 216 kg

What’s Special About the Dark Edition?

Triple Black styling package

Tinted windscreen and deflectors

Heated rider and passenger seats

Factory-fitted alarm system

Price and Availability

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition is priced at EUR 22,900 (approximately ₹20.5 lakh). Importantly, this special edition will be sold exclusively in France, with no confirmation yet on availability in other international markets, including India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: