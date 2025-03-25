BMW R 12 GS enduro teased ahead of global debut this week

BMW Motorrad has dropped the teaser for the upcoming R 12 GS enduro motorcycle ahead of its global debut on March 27, 2025. The new BMW R 12 GS will share its underpinnings with the R 12 nineT roadster and will be the enduro-styled version. The teaser reveals little about the what the model will look like, barring the name.

BMW R 12 GS: What to expect?

BMW Motorrad previously revealed details about what we can expect from the new R 12 GS. The off-road enduro will be identical to the R nineT roadster, carrying over the single-side swingarm and a shaft final drive. The bike is also expected to look identical to the R nineT, barring more off-road-specific bits like 12-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in knobby tyres, an upswept exhaust and a higher ground clearance.

That said, expect to see minimal bodywork on the motorcycle to keep the kerb weight light in a bid to make it more off-road-friendly. Other upgrades would be a longer travel suspension setup that could borrow cues from the HP2 Enduro motorcycle.

Powering the upcoming BMW R 12 GS will come from the 1,170 cc air and oil-cooled boxer twin engine from the R 12 nineT. On the latter, the motor is tuned to produce 108 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. BMW is likely to tune the motor differently for the R 12 GS, possibly with a larger rear sprocket.

BMW bikes coming up in 2025

The BMW R 12 GS is expected to make its way to India at a later date and will take on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled in the same space. The German manufacturer has several new motorcycles lined up for debut this year, including the much-awaited BMW F 450 GS concept that will be made in India for the global markets.

