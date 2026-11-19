BMW Motorrad has launched the R 12 G/S in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹25.40 lakh. The motorcycle will be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with customer deliveries starting immediately. It brings back design cues from the original R 80 G/S, which introduced BMW’s G/S range in 1980.

Engine and performance

Powering the R 12 G/S is an air- and oil-cooled, 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine. It produces 107.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is sent through a shaft drive, continuing a layout associated with BMW’s adventure motorcycles.

The motorcycle uses a tubular steel spaceframe, with a bolt-on rear frame. Its suspension setup comprises a fully adjustable 45 mm upside-down front fork with 210 mm of travel and a rear Paralever swingarm with a fully adjustable shock absorber offering 200 mm of travel.

Off-road equipment and safety

The R 12 G/S gets a 21-inch front cross-spoke wheel as standard. Its Enduro Package adds an 18-inch rear wheel, off-road tyres, enduro footrests, an engine guard and handlebar risers. The package also brings the Enduro Pro riding mode, alongside the standard Rain, Road and Enduro modes.

Safety equipment includes BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control and engine drag torque control. The traction control system can be switched off for off-road riding. Braking is handled by twin 310 mm front discs and a 265 mm rear disc.

Features and ownership

The motorcycle gets a round instrument display, LED headlight with X-shaped light elements and a 12V socket. Its standard Comfort Package includes Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear changes, adaptive headlights, Hill Start Control, cruise control and heated grips.

BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said, “The new BMW R 12 G/S brings an icon back to its roots. Inspired by the legendary BMW R 80 G/S, it combines authentic enduro character with modern technology and the unmistakable spirit of the BMW boxer."

BMW India Financial Services offers financing for the motorcycle, riding gear and accessories. The R 12 G/S comes with a three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, extendable to five years, along with 24x7 roadside assistance.

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