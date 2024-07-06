BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India, costs more than Hyundai Creta

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new R 12 and R 12 nineT in the Indian market. They are priced at ₹19.90 lakh and ₹20.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. BMW Motorrad will bring both motorcycles as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and deliveries will commence from September 2024 onwards.

Both motorcycles have gone through some significant changes in terms of cosmetics as well as mechanical. The latest motorcycles are now equipped with a single-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe with an attached rear frame. This updated frame has contributed to a decrease in weight and a more streamlined appearance for the motorcycles. Additionally, the new frame has allowed for an expansion of the airbox, which is now positioned beneath the seat.

Both motorcycles feature a frame supported by inverted forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear attached to a single-sided swingarm. The R 12 nineT is equipped with fully adjustable front forks and gets a Paralever swinging arm at the rear. Braking is achieved through twin 320-disc brakes in the front with 4-piston monobloc brake calipers, along with a single disc at the rear. Additionally, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro is included.

BMW R 12 nineT and R 12: Specs

Powering the R 12 nineT and R 12 is a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine. It develops 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm in the R 12 nineT and 93 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm in the R 12. The twin exhaust system is now mounted on the left side.

BMW R 12 nineT and R 12: Features

There are three riding modes on offer as standard on both motorcycles. They are Rain, Road and Dynamic. Additionally, the R 12 nineT gets Roll and Rock mode as well. BMW Motorrad also offers Dynamic Traction Control, keyless ride, engine drag torque control, new classic round instruments as well as USB-C and 12 V socket as standard.

There are a few optional packages that the customers can choose from for the R 12 and R 12 nineT.

BMW R 12 nineT and R 12: Optional packages

BMW Motorrad is also offering a few optional packages. There is a Comfort package that includes Hill Start Control Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, heated grips and cruise control. Then there is Option 719 “Aluminium" Style. It comes with a frame finished in Racing Red and dark elements along with a single-piece seat. Finally, there is the Option 719 Style Avus Silver. It gets metallic paintwork along with dark elements. There is also the Option 719 seat with gold-coloured stitching and the design option exhaust system.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad established the segment of classic bikes with the R nineT. This particular segment invites purist riders who want to focus on the original, and at the same time enjoy dynamic riding. The all-new R 12 series takes this path of emotional, original motorcycle riding even further. While the all-new BMW R 12 nineT as a classic roadster aims to make a stylish impression in urban environments, the all-new BMW R 12 embodies a classic cruiser for every day that makes you feel good and allows you to enjoy freedom. The most important values are charisma and individuality. Both motorcycles combine the authentic character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and modular concept that offers the rider maximum customization options."

