BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for three different models of motorcycles in the US, owing to a potential issue with the front suspension strut that could lead to an unstable motorcycle over a period of time. The German premium motorcycle manufacturer has stated that this issue could possibly cause a loss of control and a crash. The motorcycles affected due to this recall campaign include the 2024 BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GT and BMW K 1600 GTL.

In its recall document, the BMW Motorrad has stated that the issue pertains to the Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA) strut of the impacted motorcycles. The valve in the damper in these suspension struts may have been built from material of incorrect specifications. This could result in the valve unscrewing itself over a period of time, leading to insufficient or incorrect damping. This in turn could affect the stability of the impacted motorcycles while riding at high speeds or over rough road conditions, resulting in a major mishap. However, the OEM added that it is not aware of any accidents caused by the faulty suspension struts so far and issued this recall voluntarily.

The two-wheeler giant claims to have identified the batch of potentially faulty suspension struts. The company also said that it has already instructed the authorised service centres to examine the affected motorcycles and carry out the necessary changes in these models to fix the issue. BMW Motorrad will notify the owners of the impacted motorcycles and ask them to bring them to the service centres for inspection and repair.

BMW Motorrad sells some of these motorcycles in India as well. However, BMW Motorrad India has not issued any such recall so far. The BMW R 1250 RT is available in India at ₹24.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BMW K 1600 GTL is priced at ₹33 lakh (ex-showroom).

