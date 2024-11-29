BMW Motorrad India to increase prices across range by up to 2.5% from January 1

BMW Motorrad India has announced a price increase across its motorcycle range with effect from January 1, 2025. The German two-wheeler manufacturer confirmed that its motorcycles will witness a price hike by up to 2.5 per cent. BMW Motorrad attributed the price rise to the overall input costs and inflation pressures in a bid to ensure profitability.

In a statement, BMW Motorrad India wrote, “The strategic price corrections are driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures. The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad excellence in terms of quality, performance and brand experience."

BMW Motorrad India retails four locally built models in India comprising the G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and the recently launched CE 02 electric scooter

BMW Motorrad Joins Ducati In Hiking Prices

BMW Motorrad is second luxury motorcycle maker to announce a price increase for the next calendar year. Ducati India recently announced an increment in prices but did not share the quantum of the price hike. This would be a good time to check out on existing stocks from either motorcycle makers to capitalise on hefty year-end discounts.

The price hike will apply to all motorcycles in BMW Motorrad’s range. The company has one of the widest performance motorcycle portfolios in the country starting from its made-in-India models including the G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and the CE 02 premium electric scooter. The bikes are produced by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu.

BMW Motorrad Motorcycle Range In India

Meanwhile, the premium range includes the ‘M’ performance models like the BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 XR, and M 1000 R. The adventure lineup includes the BMW R 1300 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GSA. The BMW S 1000 RR, S 1000 XR, and F 900 XR are in the sport category. The roadster series includes the BMW S 1000 R; while the heritage segment has the BMW R 18 Transcontinental, R 12, and R 12 nine T.

For touring, BMW offers the R 1250 RT, K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 GA. Lastly, the brand also sells the C 400 GT and all-electric BMW CE 04 scooters.

