Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw Motorrad India Teases A New G 310 Rr; Take A Look…

BMW Motorrad India teases a new G 310 RR; Take a look…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 17 Sept 2025, 09:00 am
Follow us on:

  • BMW Motorrad India teased the G 310 RR, showcasing its revamped rear section. The bike, based on the TVS Apache RR 310, features a 312 cc engine, advanced hardware, and competitive pricing.

The upcoming new BMW G 310 RR is expected to have redesigned decals on the bodywork.
View Personalised Offers on
BMW G 310 RR
Check Offers

BMW Motorrad India has uploaded an image to its social media channels, teasing its upcoming BMW G 310 RR. In the teaser image, the rear section of the motorbike is showcased. The decal on the rear section of the motorbike has visibly been revamped.

Users on the social platform commented with anticipation, “G310 RR with winglets, GPS, Bluetooth, cruise control. Please launch it before December😭" Another user commented, “We need a RR600", demanding a bigger displacement model.

Which platform is the current BMW G 310 RR built upon?

With the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS no longer on sale, the G 310 RR remains the entry point into BMW Motorrad’s lineup. The motorcycle is based on the TVS Apache RR 310, though it wears BMW-specific styling and branding. Despite the shared platform, the two models are now priced apart by roughly 10,000. Production of the G 310 RR takes place at TVS’s Hosur facility, catering to both Indian and international markets.

Also Read : BMW G 310 RR & C 400 GT get more affordable by up to 92,000 after GST cuts

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
BMW G 310 RR
Engine Icon313 cc Mileage Icon30.3 kmpl
₹ 3.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RR 310
Engine Icon312.2 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 310
Engine Icon312.12 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 3.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM RC 390 2025
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha R3
Engine Icon321 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
KTM RC 390
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon25.89 kmpl
₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

What's at the heart of this motorbike?

Powering the bike is a 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission. The hardware includes upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends. On the features front, the motorcycle comes equipped with ride-by-wire technology, multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, an all-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument cluster.

Also Read : BMW S 1000 R launched in India at 19.9 lakh, produces 172 bhp and 114 Nm of torque

Which bikes does the BMW G 310 RR rival?

With a recent price cut announced by the manufacturer on the model currently on sale, the BMW G 310 RR is now positioned more competitively against rivals. Under the government's new GST rule, the KTM RC 390, for example, has now become costlier due to its larger-capacity engine. Being a rival to the G 310 RR, this will be a bonus for both the buyer and the bikemaker..

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Sept 2025, 09:00 am IST
TAGS: BMW G 310 RR BMW G 310 BMW G 310 RR BMW Motorrad
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS