BMW Motorrad India teases a new G 310 RR; Take a look…

BMW Motorrad India has uploaded an image to its social media channels, teasing its upcoming BMW G 310 RR. In the teaser image, the rear section of the motorbike is showcased. The decal on the rear section of the motorbike has visibly been revamped.

Users on the social platform commented with anticipation, “G310 RR with winglets, GPS, Bluetooth, cruise control. Please launch it before December😭" Another user commented, “We need a RR600", demanding a bigger displacement model.

Which platform is the current BMW G 310 RR built upon?

With the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS no longer on sale, the G 310 RR remains the entry point into BMW Motorrad’s lineup. The motorcycle is based on the TVS Apache RR 310, though it wears BMW-specific styling and branding. Despite the shared platform, the two models are now priced apart by roughly ₹10,000. Production of the G 310 RR takes place at TVS’s Hosur facility, catering to both Indian and international markets.

Also Read : BMW G 310 RR & C 400 GT get more affordable by up to ₹92,000 after GST cuts

What's at the heart of this motorbike?

Powering the bike is a 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission. The hardware includes upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends. On the features front, the motorcycle comes equipped with ride-by-wire technology, multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, an all-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument cluster.

Also Read : BMW S 1000 R launched in India at ₹19.9 lakh, produces 172 bhp and 114 Nm of torque

Which bikes does the BMW G 310 RR rival?

With a recent price cut announced by the manufacturer on the model currently on sale, the BMW G 310 RR is now positioned more competitively against rivals. Under the government's new GST rule, the KTM RC 390, for example, has now become costlier due to its larger-capacity engine. Being a rival to the G 310 RR, this will be a bonus for both the buyer and the bikemaker..

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: