BMW M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT revealed, limited to just 115 units

BMW Motorrad has expanded its superbike line-up with a highly exclusive version of the M 1000 RR . The new Limited Edition Isle of Man TT will be built in just 115 units, matching the 115th running of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy in 2026. The model is based on the M 1000 RR M Competition and is positioned as a collector-focused machine with strong links to BMW’s racing history.

The company has framed the motorcycle as more than a styling exercise. It combines TT-themed visual touches with special edition equipment and sequential numbering, making each unit distinct. Buyers will also receive a certificate of authenticity, reinforcing the model’s limited-run appeal.

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Motorrad: “Racing is part of BMW Motorrad’s DNA. The BMW M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT is therefore the logical evolution of a special model based on the BMW M 1000 RR. This model bridges our successful TT heritage and our M models, and is a strong expression of racing DNA, technical precision and exclusivity."

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TT-inspired design

The motorcycle uses a British Racing Green Uni Matt paint finish, which is paired with selected graphics taken from the TT Mountain Course. BMW has placed left-hand turns on the left fairing side and right-hand turns on the right fairing side, creating a direct visual reference to the race.

Other design elements include a carbon airbox cover with TT course artwork and TT logo, a black Alcantara seat, and an aluminium tank finished in Satin Chrome with graphic accents. The rear frame also carries TT branding and lettering.

Special equipment list

Along with the M Competition package, the special edition adds several model-specific items. These include milled numbering on the top yoke, a matt-finish M carbon airbox cover, M Race Cover Kit, black swingarm, rear workstand, assembly stand mounting and an M motorcycle mat measuring 250x105 cm with M and TT logos.

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A nod to BMW’s TT history

BMW Motorrad has a long connection with the Isle of Man TT. Georg Meier’s Senior TT victory in 1939, Helmut Dahne’s 1976 Production class win, and more recent successes with the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR are part of that story. In 2023, Peter Hickman set the all-time lap record on the Mountain Course with a BMW M 1000 RR in Superstock specification, completing a lap in 16:36.115 minutes at an average speed of 219.4 km/h.

Limited availability

Production will remain capped at 115 units worldwide, keeping the focus firmly on exclusivity and collector value.

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