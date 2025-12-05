Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles Under 5 Lakh Launching Soon in India

The world of motorcycling has a lot in store in case you are looking for a new ride under the ₹5 lakh mark. Several bikes are expected to launch in India in the coming months, and these will vary widely across segments, including cruisers, adventure motorcycles, and sport bikes. Whether it’s laidback riding or thrill-seeking adventures, here is a detailed look at 5 upcoming bikes in India under ₹5 lakh:

BMW F 450 GS

The BMW F 450 GS is the most anticipated motorcycle launch at the moment and will replace the G 310 GS as the new entry-point into BMW Motorrad’s adventure lineup. Unveiled at EICMA 2025 earlier this year, the ADV has been developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company, and production has already commenced at the Indian manufacturer’s Hosur plant. The F 450 GS is powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which can be had with the Easy Ride Clutch for completely clutchless shifts. The motor is housed within a tubular steel frame held up by KYB-sourced suspension, while the ADV rides on a 19/17-inch crosspoke wheel setup. Its tech suite includes a 6.5-inch TFT with riding modes, lean-sensitive ABS Pro, dynamic traction control, and more. We expect the upcoming ADV to be priced within ₹4-5 lakh.

Harley-Davidson X440 T

The X440 T will be powered by the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is used in the X440 and the discontinued Mavrick 440

Hero-Harley launched the X440 in India back in 2023 to give all of us a taste of the American cruiser DNA within a more accessible package, and it is now getting a new version. Harley-Davidson has unveiled a new model, the X440 T, which will carry over the same underpinnings and a design that grows a tad sportier. The cruiser gets its tail section tweaked for a much sleeker end result, while putting on bar-end mirrors and swanky new colour options. The X440 T is also expected to add ride-by-wire throttle, which would bring in new features such as riding modes, switchable traction control and switchable rear ABS.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr

Brixton is set to launch the Crossfire 500 Storr in India, which will join the ranks of the Honda NX500 in the adventure tourer segment

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to be launched at India Bike Week 2025 in Goa, scheduled to be held in the coming weeks. This will mark the brand’s entry into the middleweight ADV segment in India, bringing a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this produces 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is housed within a tubular steel frame with KYB USD front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshcok at the rear with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. These are shod with single discs on both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. Feature highlights include a 7-inch vertically stacked TFT console, TPMS, and switchable traction control.

KTM RC 390

The KTM RC 390 will get a generational upgrade with the 390 Duke's engine

With KTM having updated the 390 Duke with the revised LC4C engine, it was only a matter of time before we received its fully faired sibling. The KTM RC 390 is the entry-level supersport from the Austrians, and is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2026, with a price tag that should hover around the ₹3 lakh-mark. It will get the Duke’s 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This will be housed within a revised trellis frame connected to a bolt-on aluminium subframe and an updated swingarm, while cycle parts will get carried over from the street naked. The RC 390 will also get all the tech associated with the Duke, including the same 5-inch TFT console, as well as riding modes, traction control, switchable dual-channel ABS.

KTM RC 160

KTM launched the new 160 Duke in India earlier this year, and as a result, we can expect its fully faired iteration to reach our shores as well. It will carry over the 164.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Derived from the 200 Duke’s platform, this power unit makes 18.74 bhp and 15.5 Nm of torque, and it will be housed within the same trellis frame held up by WP-sourced suspension units. It is expected to be launched around the same time as its bigger sibling, likely commanding a sub- ₹2 lakh price tag.

