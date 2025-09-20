BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition teased, will be restricted to only 310 units

BMW Motorrad India has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming G 310 RR , hinting at a swansong for the full-faired motorcycle. The brand has hinted at a limited edition BMW G 310 RR in the works, which will likely be restricted to just 310 units, making it all the more special. We believe this could be BMW’s way of bidding adieu to the G 310 RR as the German bike maker brings the curtains down on its single-cylinder motorcycle after a decade.

BMW Motorrad is likely bidding adieu to the G 310 RR with a limited edition offering, bringing down the curtains on its single-cylinder motorcycles.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition: What To Expect?

The teaser shared on BMW social media channels shows the numbered plaque on the fuel tank denoting 1/310, along with new graphics. We do not expect any changes to the design, while the brand is expected to carry over the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Notably, the TVS Apache RR 310, the bike on which the G 310 RR is based, has received consistent upgrades over the years, including a bump in performance and features.

The BMW G 310 RR limited edition is expected to only get cosmetic changes, including the number plaque on the fuel tank

BMW could improve the motorcycle with the addition of more features, albeit a comprehensive upgrade is unlikely. With the discontinuation of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, the G 310 RR is the last most accessible motorcycle from BMW Motorrad India. The bike recently received a price cut under the GST 2.0 norms, and now retails at ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Locally Made 450 Twin In the Works

That said, BMW is now gearing up to introduce its first twin-cylinder made-in-India motorcycle. Based on the BMW F 450 GS Concept, the upcoming 450 cc adventure motorcycle is expected to be made in India by the brand’s local partner TVS, for domestic and export markets. BMW is also expected to churn out more offerings with the new 450 cc parallel-twin motor, which will be showcased in the coming weeks at EICMA.

The BMW G 310 RR limited edition is expected to carry a slight premium over the standard model (pictured)

If this is indeed the BMW G 310 RR’s departure, expect the limited edition to carry a slightly premium price tag, and it will certainly be something collectors would want to watch out for.

