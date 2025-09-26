BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition launched in India at 2.99 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has rolled out a special BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition to celebrate the achievement of 10,000 unit sales of the G 310 RR. The limited edition model is now available across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in the country.

The company introduced this edition as a commemorative model after crossing the significant milestone of 10,000 units sold of the G 310 RR in India. The Limited Edition features unique decals, sporty accents, and exclusive ‘1/310’ badging to highlight its exclusivity.

What design changes set it apart?

The Limited Edition carries a distinct racing-inspired design with full fairing, sporty decals on the body and rims, and a sharper visual profile influenced by the BMW S 1000 RR. The Champion’s Dome, Ram Air intake, gill vents for engine cooling, gold USD forks, aluminium swingarm, and Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres further reinforce its sporty credentials. It is available in two colour options – Cosmic Black and Polar White.

The BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition gets special decals and is offered in two colour options.

What powers the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition?

The bike uses a 312cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection. It delivers 34 bhp (25 kW) at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a race-tuned anti-hopping clutch for smoother downshifts and improved safety during aggressive braking.

What riding modes are available?

Riders can choose from four modes:

Track – sharper acceleration, ABS tuned for late braking into corners.

Urban – balanced performance for city traffic.

Sport – maximum acceleration and deceleration for dynamic riding.

Rain – sensitive throttle and ABS adjustments for safety on wet surfaces.

What features does it offer for riders?

5-inch TFT display with customisable screens depending on riding mode

Infotainment Control Switch for easy function management

LED headlamps, transparent visor, and sport-inspired seating posture

Dual-channel ABS with rear wheel lift-off protection for stable braking

What makes this edition special?

The exclusive decals, aerodynamic design, and limited-run badging make the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition stand out in the sub- ₹3 lakh sports bike segment. By combining track-focused performance with premium BMW Motorrad engineering, the brand aims to strengthen its presence in the entry-level supersport category.

How much does the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition cost?

The motorcycle is priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This price excludes road tax, RTO charges, insurance, and other levies. Road-Side Assistance is standard, while a 3-year unlimited km warranty is included, with an option to extend it to 5 years.

BMW India Financial Services also offers flexible finance plans and coverage for rider gear and accessories.

