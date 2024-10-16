Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS get special offers for the festive season. Check details

BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS get special offers for the festive season. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 21:13 PM
  • The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS now get special benefits for the festive season including finance schemes, service packages and more.
The BMW G 310 models get comprehensive EMI plans starting from ₹6,999 for the G 310 R, while that for the BMW G 310 GS start from ₹7,999

BMW Motorrad India has rolled out special offers for the festive season on the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles. The brand’s most affordable offerings now get special benefits for the festive season including finance schemes, service packages and more. The offers on the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be valid from October 15 to November 15, 2024, and exclusively at the authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Festive Offers

As part of the festive offers, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS can be had with zero down payment, zero maintenance costs for three years, two years of extended warranty and three years of standard warranty and on-road financing. The two-wheeler giant has revealed the EMI plans for the G 310 R start from 6,999, while that for the BMW G 310 GS start from 7,999.

Also Read : New-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launches globally. India launch in…

The BMW G 310 R is priced at 2.90 lakh, while the G 310 GS is priced at 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The manufacturer says the EMI cost incorporates the ‘BMW Motorrad Service Inclusive’ covering the comprehensive maintenance of the motorcycle for three years. This also includes periodic maintenance for three years with applicable labour charges.

Meanwhile, customers can available customisable and flexible financial solutions via BMW India Finances Services. Customers will be able to get their loans approved before delivery takes place. Furthermore, the manufacturer is also offering roadside assistance with a 24x7 365 days package for prompt service in case of a breakdown and towing situations. Furthermore, BMW Motorrad is offering a host of accessories on the G 310 R and G 310 GS this festive season.

Also Read : German ambassador to India opts for BMW i7, chooses to go green

Also Watch: BMW CE 02 launched: What BMW's first Made-in-India electric two-wheeler offers | First impressions

Notably, the BMW G 310 RR do not get the same set of offers as its siblings. The full-faired motorcycle gets the same underpinnings but packs more ammo for track-focused performance. The G 310 RR is priced at 3.05 lakh. The BMW G 310 R is priced at 2.90 lakh, while the G 310 GS is priced at 3.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. All three motorcycles are made in India by TVS under the TVS-BMW partnership.(Also rea

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 21:13 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad India BMW Motorrad BMW G 310 R BMW G 310 GS Festive Offers
