BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India

BMW Motorrad India has pulled the plug on its most accessible motorcycles, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. The made-in-India bikes first went on sale in India in 2018 and were silently discontinued from its lineup. BMW Motorrad dealerships have confirmed the development to HT Auto, although the German manufacturer is yet to officially confirm the same. That being said, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have been delisted from the brand’s India website.

BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Discontinued

This leaves the BMW G 310 RR full-faired motorcycle as BMW Motorrad’s most accessible offering globally. Dealers tell us that the G 310 R and G 310 GS have not been on sale since January this year and were not upgraded to the OBD-2B norms either. Do note that the G 310 twins continue to be listed in other markets, which could mean the bikes will be sold in other countries till local regulations allow the same. Meanwhile, the G 310 RR is the badge-engineered version of the TVS Apache RR 310, which would explain why the brand has decided to continue with the model in its lineup.

Also Read : BMW India sales grow 7% in Q1 2025; EVs surge over 200% in volumes

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS share the same underpinnings but only the G 310 RR will now be available in the brand's lineup

Unveiled globally in 2015, the BMW G 310 R was the first-ever motorcycle to come out of the TVS-BMW collaboration. The roadster would be followed up with the G 310 GS, an adventure derivative, with both machines built at the TVS Motor Company’s facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. BMW began exports first with the G 310 twins, followed by the India launch in 2018 after a long wait.

The G 310 twins marked BMW Motorrad’s foray into the accessible yet premium 300-500 cc motorcycle segment that’s currently booming with options. The BMW G 310 R pitted against the KTM 390 Duke, Kawasaki Z300, Honda CB300R, and the like. However, the bike could never garner the same success as some of its contemporaries. The dwindling sales numbers likely played a key role in the German bike maker discontinuing both models.

BMW G 310 Twins Powertrain

Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were powered by the familiar 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The cycle parts were the same with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance came from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The G 310 GS received a longer travel suspension to justify its off-road-friendly positioning.

The absence of the G 310 R and G 310 GS will be filled by a new platform. We saw a glimpse of the same at EICMA 2024 and the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in the form of the F 450 GS concept. The concept motorcycle will spawn a new twin-cylinder adventure motorcycle, which should be a lot more capable and closer to the flagship R 1300 GS in both performance and appearance. Moreover, the new platform should spawn more models across different segments going forward.

Much like the G 310 twins, the upcoming BMW F 450 GS will likely be built by TVS in India and exported to global markets and is slated for a global production debut later this year. It won’t have a TVS alternative, however. Instead, TVS is readying its new 300 cc adventure motorcycle that could arrive towards the end of this year.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: