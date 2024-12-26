BMW G 310 GS gets benefits of up to 50,000. Check details

BMW G 310 GS gets benefits of up to ₹50,000 as the year ends. These benefits do come with terms and conditions so it is better that people who are interested get in touch with the nearest BMW Motorrad dealership to get more information.

Either customer can get benefits of ₹50,000 or they can get no service cost for 3 years, 2 years of roadside assistance at no cost and 5 years of warranty. Again, it would be the authorized dealership who would be able to deliver more information on what benefits the brand is offering.

What is the price of the BMW G 310 GS?

BMW G 310 GS costs ₹3.30 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the BMW G 310 GS?

BMW G 310 GS uses the same 313 cc reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled unit that is doing duty on other 310 cc TVS and BMW motorcycles. It puts out 34 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch.

BMW Motorrad India to increase prices

BMW Motorrad India has declared an increase in prices for its entire motorcycle lineup, effective January 1, 2025. The German motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed that the price adjustment will reach up to 2.5 per cent. This decision has been attributed to rising input costs and inflationary pressures, aimed at maintaining profitability.

In a statement, BMW Motorrad India wrote, “The strategic price corrections are driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures. The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad excellence in terms of quality, performance and brand experience."

BMW Motorrad's lineup in India

The premium segment features the 'M' performance models, which include the BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 XR, and M 1000 R. The adventure category is represented by the BMW R 1300 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GSA. In the sport division, one can find the BMW S 1000 RR, S 1000 XR, and F 900 XR. The roadster lineup consists of the BMW S 1000 R, while the heritage collection includes the BMW R 18 Transcontinental, R 12, and R 12 nine T.

For touring enthusiasts, BMW provides options such as the R 1250 RT, K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 GA. Additionally, the brand offers the C 400 GT and the all-electric BMW CE 04 scooters.

