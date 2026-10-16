BMW F 450 RR unveiled with 420cc twin-cylinder engine, 48 hp

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new F 450 RR, a lightweight supersport motorcycle developed for winding roads and racetrack use. The latest addition to the BMW F 450 family draws design inspiration from the flagship S 1000 RR and is aimed at riders looking for a relatively accessible entry point into the brand’s RR supersport range.

The BMW F 450 RR is powered by a newly developed 420 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, also used in the F 450 GS, but specifically tuned for supersport applications. It produces 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. BMW Motorrad says 80% of the engine’s maximum torque is available from 3,000 rpm. The engine uses a 135-degree crankpin offset, which is intended to provide distinctive power delivery and sound, while a balance shaft helps reduce vibrations.

Power is delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox and an X-ring chain drive. The motorcycle gets BMW’s Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless upshifts and downshifts on all variants except the base model, where it can be added as an accessory. The range-topping M Sport with Innovation Package also gets an Easy Ride Clutch system that automatically engages and disengages the clutch according to engine speed. We have already experienced this on the F 450 GS.

BMW F 450 RR: Design and chassis

The F 450 RR adopts a pronounced nose-down, tail-up stance, with full fairing, winglets, asymmetrical side panels and an LED headlamp with daytime running lights inspired by the S 1000 RR. BMW has also incorporated a stainless-steel underfloor exhaust system.

The motorcycle uses a tubular steel space frame, with the engine serving as a load-bearing element. Its chassis has been specifically tuned for supersport riding, with a focus on agility, stability and feedback. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm KYB upside-down front fork and a KYB rear monoshock connected to an aluminium swingarm. The Sport and M Sport variants receive upgraded suspension with additional adjustability.

Braking is handled by a 310mm front disc with a four-piston Brembo monobloc caliper, while the rear gets a 240mm disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels, shod with 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear tyres.

The F 450 RR has a claimed ready-to-ride weight of 177kg, which increases to 178kg with the optional Easy Ride Clutch. The fuel tank has a capacity of 14 litres, and BMW claims a fuel consumption figure of 26.32 kmpl, translating to a calculated range of more than 350km.

BMW F 450 RR: Features and variants

The new supersport motorcycle comes equipped with Rain, Road and Race riding modes, along with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control and engine drag torque control. The optional Riding Modes Pro package adds a configurable Race Pro mode, additional sport-oriented display screens and a lap timer.

Features include a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting, heated grips and a USB-C charging port. The standard seat height is 790mm, with optional seats available to alter the riding position.

BMW will offer the F 450 RR in four variants: Base, Sport, M Sport and M Sport with Innovation Package. The Sport variant adds Shift Assistant Pro and sport suspension, while the M Sport gets Riding Modes Pro and a dedicated white-and-M Motorsport colour scheme. The Innovation Package adds the Easy Ride Clutch.

BMW Motorrad has not specified pricing or an India launch timeline in the announcement.

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