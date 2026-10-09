BMW F 450 RR teased ahead of global debut on October 15

German automaker BMW has teased another motorcycle based on its new 450 platform, after the unveiling of the F 450 R roadster on October 1. The teaser image suggests that the new motorcycle based on the 450 platform would be a fully faired iteration of the F 450 R, expected to be called the F 450 RR and will be globally unveiled on October 15.

BMW F 450 RR: Expected Engine and Performance

The BMW F 450 GS introduced the brand’s new 420cc parallel-twin platform when it was unveiled internationally in November last year. The adventure motorcycle made its India debut in April 2026, with three variants offered locally compared with four in international markets.

BMW recently expanded the platform with the F 450 R roadster, which was revealed a week and a half ago on October 1. The upcoming F 450 RR is expected to become the third model based on the same architecture, following the adventure tourer and naked roadster. The F 450 R shares most of its mechanical components with the F 450 GS but weighs 3 kg less. The company has further announced four variants of the roadster for international markets, although the company has yet to confirm which versions will be introduced in India.

The F 450 R retains the 420cc, twin-cylinder engine, and it is expected to bump up power figures for the sportier F 450 RR. However, it remains to be seen whether BMW will modify the powertrain’s output or delivery characteristics for the latter.

BMW F 450 RR: Design Inspiration

The teaser image suggests that the upcoming F 450 RR will feature styling influenced by BMW’s larger S 1000 RR superbike. The motorcycle appears to have a fully faired bodywork design, aerodynamic winglets and daytime running lights positioned towards the sides. Some of these design elements also appear to echo the next-generation S 1000 RR, which was spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring earlier this year. However, BMW has not yet disclosed the complete design or technical specifications of the new motorcycle.

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BMW F 450 RR: India launch expectations

BMW Motorrad has not announced an India launch timeline or pricing details for the F 450 RR. The F 450 GS is already on sale in the country, while the F 450 R was unveiled recently without confirmation of its local pricing or availability. More information about the upcoming sportbike should emerge during its global debut on October 15.

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