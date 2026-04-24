BMW F 450 GS vs Honda NX 500: Which Middle-Weight ADV to buy in 2026?

The top spot in the middleweight adventure tourer segment in India remains heavily contested, with several models offering a compelling package of touring-friendly performance, advanced rider aids, robust hardware, and off-road readiness. The competition has now intensified with the much-awaited launch of the BMW F 450 GS . As with any newcomer, it will have to hold its own against established rivals such as the Honda NX 500 . Here’s how they stack up in terms of specs, features and positioning:

BMW F 450 GS vs Honda NX 500: Engine and Performance

The BMW F 450 GS debuts an all-new 420 cc parallel-twin engine, developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company. It churns out 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm, placing it marginally ahead in terms of peak power. A 135-degree crank pin offset is aimed at delivering smoother power delivery alongside a more distinctive character. BMW also offers a quickshifter on most variants, with the GS Trophy trim adding the Easy Ride Clutch for clutchless gear changes.

The Honda NX 500 continues with its proven 471 cc parallel-twin unit producing 46.9 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. While the output figures are nearly identical, the Honda’s engine is known for its refined power delivery and torquey character, making it easier to manage in everyday riding conditions. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox, and on paper, there is little to separate them in outright performance, although the Honda reaches its peak power and torque slightly earlier.

BMW F 450 GS vs Honda NX 500: Chassis and Suspension

The F 450 GS houses the parallel-twin as the stressed member within a new trellis frame. This is held up by KYB-sourced 43 mm USD front forks and rear monoshock, offering 180 mm of wheel travel at both ends. The top-spec variants get sport suspension with adjustable rebound damping at both ends, alongside adjustable front compression and rear preload. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, indicating a stronger off-road bias. However, BMW is offering both standard and offroad-biased tyres for the F 450 GS.

The NX 500 follows a similar 19/17-inch wheel setup but uses alloy wheels, which lean more towards road-focused touring. Suspension duties are handled by Showa 41 mm Big Piston USD forks in the front and a rear monoshock with 5-stage preload adjustment. While capable of handling rough roads, the NX 500’s overall setup is tuned more for stability and comfort on the tarmac rather than aggressive off-road use.

BMW F 450 GS vs Honda NX 500: Braking hardware

BMW equips the F 450 GS with a Brembo four-piston front caliper paired with a 310 mm disc, along with a 240 mm rear disc using a ByBre caliper. The setup is supported by lean-sensitive ABS Pro and additional electronic aids such as Dynamic Brake Control.

For braking performance, the F 450 GS carries a Brembo four-pot front caliper biting on a 310 mm front disc, with a 240 mm rear disc paired with a ByBre er. The overall setup is complemented by lean-sensitive ABS Pro and rider aids such as Dynamic Brake Control.

The NX500 features dual 296 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc, with dual Nissin front calipers. However, it misses out on lean-sensitive rider aids and switchable ABS functionality, which gives the BMW an edge in terms of braking technology.

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BMW F 450 GS vs Honda NX 500: Features and Technology

This is where the gap becomes more apparent. The BMW F 450 GS carries a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and multiple ride modes, including Rain, Road, Enduro, and Enduro Pro. It also gets traction control, engine drag torque control, heated grips, and a range of adjustable controls. These come straight from the base variant, positioning the ADV as the more feature-rich offering in this comparison.

The Honda NX500 comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and media controls, along with all-LED lighting and traction control. While it covers the essentials well, it does not offer ride modes or the same level of electronic aids as the BMW.

Price and Positioning

The Honda NX500 is currently priced at around ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), placing it firmly in the premium middleweight ADV segment with an established reputation for reliability and usability. Prices for the BMW F 450 GS start from ₹4.70 lakh for the base variant. The mid spec Exclusive variant is priced at ₹4.90 lakh and the GS Trophy version is priced at ₹5.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

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