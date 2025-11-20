BMW F 450 GS: Top 5 highlights of the upcoming ADV

BMW unveiled the F 450 GS in full production form at EICMA 2025, marking its imminent return to the entry-middleweight adventure segment following the discontinuation of the G 310 GS in India. It is powered by an all-new parallel-twin engine, co-developed by TVS Motor Company , which will serve as BMW’s new accessible motorcycle platform globally and in India once launched. Expected to be launched at the upcoming edition of India Bike Week in December 2025, the BMW F 450 GS comes with aggressive bodywork and a wide range of rider aids and tech designed for off-road usability.

1 1. New middleweight ADV entry for BMW Motorrad The production-spec motorcycle remains largely faithful to the concept shown at EICMA 2024, retaining its sharp ADV profile with X-shaped quad-LED DRLs. It gets an extended tank design that flows into a single-piece seat, while the rear subframe has been redesigned to support pillion and luggage.

2 2. All-new 420 cc parallel-twin engine The F 450 GS debuts a newly developed 420 cc parallel-twin engine developed in collaboration with TVS. The new powerplant features a 135-degree crankpin offset and a balancer shaft for smoother power delivery and reduced vibrations. With this, the ADV makes 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. BMW is offering a quickshifter on all but the base trim, while the GS Trophy variant adds the Easy Ride Clutch system, enabling clutchless shifts in any situation.

3 3. New chassis package with long-travel suspension The motorcycle employs the engine as the stressed member of a steel tube frame mated to a bolt-on rear subframe with a double-sided aluminium swingarm at the rear. Suspension is handled by KYB 43 mm USD forks and a monoshock with 180 mm travel at both ends, while the Sport and GS Trophy variants add rebound and compression adjustment. The F 450 GS rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke rims wrapped in tubeless dual-purpose tyres.

4 4. Rider aids focus on off-road prowess Safety systems are standardised across the range, including lean-sensitive ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, engine drag torque control, and Dynamic Traction Control. A 6.5-inch TFT display enables smartphone connectivity and access to four riding modes: Rain, Road, Enduro, and Enduro Pro. Creature comforts include adjustable levers, height-adjustable footbrake and gear shifter, heated grips, and a USB-C charging port.

5 5. Positioning within the competitive middleweight ADV segment When it launches in India, the F 450 GS will become BMW’s new entry point into its adventure lineup, replacing the now-discontinued G 310 GS. Official pricing and variant details remain pending, but the motorcycle is expected to compete directly with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX 500, Brixton Storr 500, CF Moto 450 MT, and Benelli TRK 502s.

