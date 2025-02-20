BMW F 450 GS to be unveiled late-2025: What you should know

The BMW F 450 GS adventure bike will be officially unveiled by the end of 2025, as per the German automaker’s announcement on its social media channels. The bike was recently showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo held in January 2025 in New Delhi. When it enters production, it will be made locally by TVS , BMW Motorrad’s partner in India. The F 450 GS broke cover at the EICMA 2024 event in Milan, Italy and will be slotted above the BMW G 310 GS .

While the F 450 GS concept draws on design cues from the bigger GS models. The front beak and headlamp cluster are reminiscent of the R 1300 GS, while the tail section and the angular fuel tank design are similar to that of the F 900 GS.

The F 450 GS will be powered by a 450 cc, inline twin-cylinder engine that BMW Motorrad says has been developed from scratch. This unit is said to make 48 bhp and is tuned for great torque delivery at the lower end of the rev range. BMW says it has incorporated a “never-before-used" ignition offset that brings out a rev-happy character in the ADV. The use of materials such as magnesium is said to have contributed to the compactness and lightweight nature of the engine.

The F 450 GS’ chassis has similarly been designed from the ground up to retain agility in both on-road and off-road situations. The ADV is equipped with USD forks at the front and a rear shock absorber with load-dependent damping. It weighs 175 kg and could potentially come with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless wire-spoke wheels.

The BMW F 450 GS will be treated with a broad range of rider aids and features. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display, enabling Bluetooth connectivity for features such as call/SMS alerts, media controls, and turn-by-turn navigation. The ADV further features lean-sensitive ABS and three distinct riding modes that can be configured freely as per the rider’s preference.

