BMW F 450 GS teased before EICMA 2025 debut; India-bound ADV nearing launch

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to unveil the much-awaited F 450 GS at EICMA 2025 next month, and the manufacturer has released a new teaser for the upcoming middleweight ADV ahead of the event. The BMW F 450 GS was first showcased in India as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in January this year, and was subsequently spotted testing in near-production guise on multiple occasions. If you are interested in the new tourer, here is everything there is to know ahead of its global debut in Milan between November 6-9 next week.

BMW F 450 GS: Design

The production-spec BMW F 450 GS will retain the overall silhouette of the concept model while bringing minor changes, such as a different LED design up front

The latest teaser only reveals the tank graphics, but we have seen production-ready F 450 GS test mules making rounds across the globe. The recent versions all retain the overall silhouette of the concept model while putting on minor changes. The quad-LED DRL setup up front has been replaced with the conventional stacked dual-LEDs. The rider benefits from a tall visor providing added wind protection on those long highway rides.

The production-spec F 450 GS is expected to retain the aggressive tank and side panels from the concept, but the tail-section is likely to grow wider with a new sub-frame for a proper pillion seat. The twin-pipe exhaust will be positioned slightly lower to allow room for equipment.

Category Details Expected Price (Ex-showroom) ₹ 4.00 – ₹ 4.50 lakh Engine 450 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin Power Output 48 bhp Transmission 6-speed manual; optional semi-automatic (speculated) Frame Steel bridge-type trellis with bolt-on sub-frame Suspension adjustable USD front forks; rear monoshock Brakes Dual disc setup with dual-channel ABS (lean-sensitive) Wheels 19-inch front, 17-inch rear (cast alloys; wire-spoke optional) Features 6.5-inch TFT with Bluetooth, navigation, three riding modes Design Highlights New tank graphics, stacked LED headlights, tall visor Competition Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500, Brixton Storr 500, CF Moto 450 MT, Benelli TRK 502

BMW F 450 GS: All-new parallel-twin

The BMW F 450 GS Concept was first showcased at EICMA 2024 drawing power from a 450 cc parallel-twin motor, which has been co-developed with TVS

A crucial detail about the BMW F 450 GS is its new 450 cc parallel-twin engine, which has been developed in collaboration with the TVS Motor Company. The motor is capable of delivering 48 bhp, with BMW claiming it has been tuned for a strong low-end grunt suited for off-roading as well as urban use. The new motor is also said to feature a unique ignition offset, expected to produce a high-revving nature.

BMW F 450 GS: Chassis details

The new parallel-twin is encased within a steel bridge trellis frame that is connected to a bolt-on rear sub-frame and an aluminium swing-arm with a central spring strut. The frame is held up by adjustable USD front forks and a rear monoshock. However, the production-ready test mules seemed to have lost a bit of travel at both ends when compared to the concept model.

The tourer allows for relaxed ergonomics with its high-set handlebars and neutrally-positioned footpegs. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium alloys, but BMW may offer wire-spoked rims with tubeless tyres at launch.

BMW F 450 GS: Tech suite

The F 450 GS is expected to retain all the features the concept was showcased with, including a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch TFT dash with call/SMS notifications, media controls, and turn-by-turn navigation. The concept further featured lean-sensitive ABS and three riding modes. The production version is also rumoured to come with a semi-automatic gearbox as an optional add-on.

BMW F 450 GS: Pricing and launch

BMW Motorrad has confirmed the F 450 GS Concept will begin production in 2025. It's likely that the twin-cylinder ADV will make its way to India by the end of this year

The F 450 GS is expected to launch by the end of 2025, likely to be priced between ₹4 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). After discontinuing the G 310 GS in India, BMW Motorrad lacks a definitive entry point to its adventure bike lineup on our shores, which currently starts with the F 900 GS at ₹14.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW F 450 GS will not only fill up that much-needed role, but also launch the company into India’s middleweight ADV segment, which currently houses competition among the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Brixton Storr 500, Honda NX 500, CF Moto 450 MT, and the Benelli TRK 502s.

