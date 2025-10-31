HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw F 450 Gs Teased Ahead Of Eicma 2025 Global Debut: 5 Key Highlights You Should Know

BMW F 450 GS teased before EICMA 2025 debut; India-bound ADV nearing launch

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2025, 18:34 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The new ADV is powered by a 450cc parallel-twin engine co-developed with TVS and is set to become the BMW's new entry-level touring motorcycle.

BMW F 450 GS
The BMW F 450 GS was first showcased in India as a concept model at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025
BMW F 450 GS
The BMW F 450 GS was first showcased in India as a concept model at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025
Get Launch Updates on
BMW F 450 GS arrow icon
Notify me

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to unveil the much-awaited F 450 GS at EICMA 2025 next month, and the manufacturer has released a new teaser for the upcoming middleweight ADV ahead of the event. The BMW F 450 GS was first showcased in India as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in January this year, and was subsequently spotted testing in near-production guise on multiple occasions. If you are interested in the new tourer, here is everything there is to know ahead of its global debut in Milan between November 6-9 next week.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

BMW F 450 GS: Design

BMW F 450 GS
The production-spec BMW F 450 GS will retain the overall silhouette of the concept model while bringing minor changes, such as a different LED design up front (Motorrad Magazin)
BMW F 450 GS
The production-spec BMW F 450 GS will retain the overall silhouette of the concept model while bringing minor changes, such as a different LED design up front (Motorrad Magazin)

The latest teaser only reveals the tank graphics, but we have seen production-ready F 450 GS test mules making rounds across the globe. The recent versions all retain the overall silhouette of the concept model while putting on minor changes. The quad-LED DRL setup up front has been replaced with the conventional stacked dual-LEDs. The rider benefits from a tall visor providing added wind protection on those long highway rides.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bmw F 450 Gs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW F 450 GS
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 390 Enduro R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Enduro R
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29.4 kmpl
₹ 3.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys X 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys X 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon24.39 kmpl
₹ 3.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Smc R (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 SMC R
Engine Icon398.7 cc Mileage Icon29.41 kmpl
₹ 3.30 - 3.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kawasaki Klx 140r F (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
Engine Icon144 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 4.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 50 Sx (HT Auto photo)
KTM 50 SX
Engine Icon49.9 cc
₹ 4.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The production-spec F 450 GS is expected to retain the aggressive tank and side panels from the concept, but the tail-section is likely to grow wider with a new sub-frame for a proper pillion seat. The twin-pipe exhaust will be positioned slightly lower to allow room for equipment.

CategoryDetails
Expected Price (Ex-showroom) 4.00 – 4.50 lakh
Engine450 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
Power Output48 bhp
Transmission6-speed manual; optional semi-automatic (speculated)
FrameSteel bridge-type trellis with bolt-on sub-frame
Suspensionadjustable USD front forks; rear monoshock
BrakesDual disc setup with dual-channel ABS (lean-sensitive)
Wheels19-inch front, 17-inch rear (cast alloys; wire-spoke optional)
Features6.5-inch TFT with Bluetooth, navigation, three riding modes
Design HighlightsNew tank graphics, stacked LED headlights, tall visor
CompetitionRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500, Brixton Storr 500, CF Moto 450 MT, Benelli TRK 502

BMW F 450 GS: All-new parallel-twin

BMW F 450 GS Concept
The BMW F 450 GS Concept was first showcased at EICMA 2024 drawing power from a 450 cc parallel-twin motor, which has been co-developed with TVS
BMW F 450 GS Concept
The BMW F 450 GS Concept was first showcased at EICMA 2024 drawing power from a 450 cc parallel-twin motor, which has been co-developed with TVS

A crucial detail about the BMW F 450 GS is its new 450 cc parallel-twin engine, which has been developed in collaboration with the TVS Motor Company. The motor is capable of delivering 48 bhp, with BMW claiming it has been tuned for a strong low-end grunt suited for off-roading as well as urban use. The new motor is also said to feature a unique ignition offset, expected to produce a high-revving nature.

BMW F 450 GS: Chassis details

The new parallel-twin is encased within a steel bridge trellis frame that is connected to a bolt-on rear sub-frame and an aluminium swing-arm with a central spring strut. The frame is held up by adjustable USD front forks and a rear monoshock. However, the production-ready test mules seemed to have lost a bit of travel at both ends when compared to the concept model.

The tourer allows for relaxed ergonomics with its high-set handlebars and neutrally-positioned footpegs. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium alloys, but BMW may offer wire-spoked rims with tubeless tyres at launch.

BMW F 450 GS: Tech suite

The F 450 GS is expected to retain all the features the concept was showcased with, including a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch TFT dash with call/SMS notifications, media controls, and turn-by-turn navigation. The concept further featured lean-sensitive ABS and three riding modes. The production version is also rumoured to come with a semi-automatic gearbox as an optional add-on.

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, priced from 19.11 lakh

BMW F 450 GS: Pricing and launch

BMW F 450 GS Concept
BMW Motorrad has confirmed the F 450 GS Concept will begin production in 2025. It's likely that the twin-cylinder ADV will make its way to India by the end of this year
BMW F 450 GS Concept
BMW Motorrad has confirmed the F 450 GS Concept will begin production in 2025. It's likely that the twin-cylinder ADV will make its way to India by the end of this year

The F 450 GS is expected to launch by the end of 2025, likely to be priced between 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). After discontinuing the G 310 GS in India, BMW Motorrad lacks a definitive entry point to its adventure bike lineup on our shores, which currently starts with the F 900 GS at 14.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW F 450 GS will not only fill up that much-needed role, but also launch the company into India’s middleweight ADV segment, which currently houses competition among the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Brixton Storr 500, Honda NX 500, CF Moto 450 MT, and the Benelli TRK 502s.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2025, 18:34 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming bikes BMW Motorrad BMW F 450 GS adventure bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.