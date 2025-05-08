BMW F 450 GS spotted testing in India. Here’s what to expect from the adventure bike

BMW Motorrad seems to be progressing steadily with the development of the highly anticipated F 450 GS . A test mule of the BMW F 450 GS adventure bike was recently seen in Karnataka. Although the test bike was heavily camouflaged, some design elements were confirmed, pointing to the production model creeping closer to reality.

The test bike has a similar silhouette to the F 450 GS concept motorcycle, and even under camouflage, some of its features are obvious.

With this sighting, it's clear that BMW is gearing to add a mid-capacity ADV to its India line-up, targeting riders who desire something superior to the G 310 GS but not as big or intimidating as the BMW F 900 GS. The launch of the 450 GS is expected to be sometime in Q3 2025, with deliveries possibly starting prior to the festive season.

BMW F 450 GS: Expected design

The test bike has a similar silhouette to the F 450 GS concept motorcycle, and even under camouflage, some of its features are obvious. Specifically, twin exhaust pipes from the engine head are reminiscent of the layout in the previous concept, building up the identity of the bike. However, the exhaust muffler is positioned lower than on the concept, likely to accommodate additional testing equipment. Saddle bags and a top box—probably used for data logging—were also visible on the test mule.

BMW had previously stated its intention to stay true to the concept’s design, and from what’s visible, they seem to be delivering on that promise. A notable change, however, is the switch from wire-spoke wheels to alloy rims, suggesting a road-oriented variant could be on offer. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, paired with dual-purpose tyres.

BMW F 450 GS: Expected features

Despite the lack of action shots, the riding posture appears upright and comfortable, indicating the bike’s adventure touring intentions. Both rider and pillion ergonomics seem well thought-out. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a large full-colour digital display, placed behind a windscreen, offering key information at a glance.

BMW is likely to equip the F 450 GS with long-travel suspension—with some level of adjustability—for tackling mixed terrain. The adventure bike is further expected to feature disc brakes at both ends.

BMW F 450 GS: Expected specs

The F 450 GS will introduce a brand new parallel-twin engine from BMW, specifically created for this motorcycle. The engine is likely to deliver approximately 48 bhp, making it perfect for inner-city rides and long-distance trips. It will also have a special ignition offset, which will probably make it a high-revving, responsive machine.

