BMW F 450 GS launched in India at ₹4.7 Lakh

German automaker BMW has launched its adventure motorcycle, the F 450 GS, in India at ₹4.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The F 450 GS becomes the company’s latest entry-level offering in the adventure category, competing against Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure X, among others. The BMW F 450 GS draws its styling cues from its bigger sibling, the R 1300 GS , and will replace the G 310 GS as the entry-level adventure bike in the BMW Motorrad lineup.

BMW's F 450 GS debuts in India as an entry-level, 420cc twin-cylinder adventure bike. Replacing the G 310 GS, it features 46.9 bhp, advanced rider aids, and four distinct variants.

BMW F 450 GS: Engine

The BMW F 450 GS is powered by a 420cc water-cooled, two-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four cam-operated valves per cylinder, along with two overhead camshafts producing 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Moreover, the adventure bike gets a digital engine management system with throttle-by-wire. In addition, the top speed of the BMW F 450 GS is 165 kmph.

BMW F 450 GS: Frame

The F 450 GS gets a steel tube frame with a load-bearing engine, along with a steel tube sub-frame. Additionally, the entry-level adventure motorcycle from BMW gets 43 mm upside-down (USD) telescopic forks in the front, while the rear gets an aluminium twin-sided swingarm with compression and rebound-damping adjustable shock absorbers. Notably, the travel for both front and rear suspension is 180 mm. In addition to that, the wheelbase of the BMW F 450 GS is 1,465 mm and boasts 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres.

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BMW F 450 GS: Features

The BMW F 450 GS gets a 5-inch TFT display which displays multiple information, such as speed, multi-controller, USB Type-C Charging port, adjustable hand levers, adjustable foot brake lever, full LED lighting, engine RPMs and navigation, among others. In addition to that, the feature list of the BMW F 450 GS includes electronic rider aids like ride modes, ABS Pro, traction control and engine torque control. In addition to that, the adventure bike gets a slipper clutch with a bi-directional quick shifter.

BMW F 450 GS: Variants

The BMW F 450 GS will be available across four variants, namely Basic, Exclusive, Sport and GS Trophy. The GS Trophy will be the top-of-the-line adventure motorcycle, which will feature a unique livery, along with sports suspension and easy ride clutch (ERC), which makes it easy for low-speed riding conditions.

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