BMW F 450 GS India launch on April 23; more capable successor to G310 GS arrives

BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the new F 450 GS will be launched in India on April 23, marking a major shift in its entry-level adventure lineup. The F 450 GS signals BMW’s move into the sub-500cc twin-cylinder segment.

The BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured in India by TVS, continuing the partnership seen with the earlier G 310 range. With the G 310 R and G 310 GS no longer on sale, only the G 310 RR remains in the company’s entry portfolio. The new motorcycle effectively replaces the G 310 GS, bringing a higher level of performance and touring ability.

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BMW F 450 GS: Engine and performance upgrade

Powering the F 450 GS is a newly developed 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that includes a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. Compared to the earlier single-cylinder setup, this configuration is expected to deliver smoother performance and improved highway cruising.

The all-new 420 cc parallel-twin on the BMW F 450 GS was co-developed with TVS and it uses a 135-degree crankpin offset for a characterful, yet refined ride

BMW F 450 GS: Chassis and hardware details

The motorcycle uses a trellis frame, similar to the one previewed earlier in concept form. Suspension is handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock, both offering 180 mm of travel. This setup is aimed at balancing on-road comfort with light off-road use. The bike weighs 175 kg (kerb), making it relatively light for its category. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres.

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BMW F 450 GS: Variants and expected pricing

BMW offers multiple variants of the F 450 GS in international markets, though the exact lineup for India is yet to be confirmed. The motorcycle is expected to be priced between ₹5 lakh and ₹5.50 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it as a premium option in its segment.

BMW F 450 GS: Segment competition

Once launched, the F 450 GS will compete with established models such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. These rivals have already built a strong presence in the mid-capacity adventure touring space.

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