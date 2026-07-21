BMW Concept RR design patent filed in India

German automaker BMW has filed a design patent in India for its Concept RR superbike, hinting at the potential arrival of the production version of the high-performance motorcycle in the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este held at Lake Como in May last year.

BMW has patented the Concept RR design in India, hinting at a future launch. Based on the M 1000 RR, the 230 hp superbike previews BMW’s next-generation aerodynamic-focused RR lineup.

BMW Concept RR: What to expect?

The Concept RR is a glimpse of the next-gen BMW RR superbike range, showcasing the brand’s future design philosophy and technological advancements in the supersport segment.

The concept is built on the M 1000 RR platform and is powered by a liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine derived from BMW Motorrad’s WorldSBK race machine, which produces over 230 hp. It also makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as carbon fibre and aluminium to improve performance and reduce weight.

While the latest patent filing hints at BMW's intention to protect the motorcycle's design in India, it is widely believed to be a precautionary measure at this stage. The German manufacturer has not yet revealed the production-spec version of the Concept RR for any global market, and an official launch timeline remains undisclosed. The production motorcycle is expected to make its global debut before being considered for the Indian market.

The BMW Concept RR’s design is heavily focused on aerodynamics, with the motorcycle featuring integrated winglets on the fairing to generate downforce and improve high-speed stability, while carefully engineered airflow channels from front to rear further optimise aerodynamic efficiency. The Concept RR is expected to be the building block of the future iterations of the BMW S 1000 RR and BMW M 1000 RR.

Also Read : 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 unveiled with more power, fresh styling and enhanced luxury

BMW S 1000 RR in India

The BMW S 1000 RR currently retails in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.25 lakh. The superbike is powered by a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine that develops 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The 2025 model year of the S 1000 RR received updates, including revised bodywork, redesigned aerodynamic winglets and a new front wheel cover with integrated brake cooling ducts.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: