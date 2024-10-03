BMW CE 02, an electric two-wheeler that costs 4.5 lakh: Key highlights

BMW recently introduced the CE 02, urban mobility two-wheeler for the Indian markets at ₹4.5 lakh. The BMW CE 02 features an eye-catching but minimal design, a quick acceleration and a good range and performance on offer. The vehicle is lighter than a motorbike but a littler heavier than the scooters on sale in India, measuring at just under 142 kgs.

The CE 02 is an urban mobility vehicle based on the TVS X two-wheeler by the renowned luxury car-maker BMW. The German manufacturer has priced this mi

1 Design The BMW CE 02 adopts a unique, futuristic design that epmhasises on urban mobility. It gets stripped-down look, featuring a flat, skateboard-like seat that allows for flexibility while riding. The seat design also makes it easier for riders to hop on and off quickly in dense city traffic. Its 14-inch cast aluminum tyres give it a sturdy appearance while improving balance and stability. The vehicle has a youthful aesthetic, with a boxy frame, clean lines and a range of color options, making it a style statement on the streets.

2 Performance The CE 02 is powered by an air-cooled electric motor producing approximately 14 bhp at 5,000 rpm and delivering 55 Nm torque at just 1,000 rpm for quick accelerations. This capability is essential for weaving through congested urban roads. This pocket-rocket delivers a claimed top speed of around 95 km/h , allowing it to handle city traffic and even short highway stretches. It does a 0-50 kmph run in a claimed 3 seconds. This power makes it suitable for riders who need to make quick overtakes and lane shifts in city environments.

3 Range With a maximum claimed range of up to 108 km on a single charge, the BMW CE 02 is designed strictly for short to medium city commutes. This range is ideal for urban dwellers who need to travel within city limits without the worry of frequent recharging. For example, commuting from home to work or school, running errands, or even making leisure trips around town are well within its capacity. The range suits the demands of younger, eco-conscious riders who may use the CE 02 as their primary mode of transport in cities.

5 Technology The CE 02 comes equipped with a 3.5-inch TFT display that provides essential riding information, including speed, range and battery status. The display also connects with smartphones, offering navigation, music control and call handling via the BMW Motorrad Connected app. Riders can mount their phones on the bike’s handlebar and use the app for turn-by-turn navigation or check bike statistics on the go. The technology is aimed at a digitally-savvy audience, adding convenience and enhancing the overall riding experience.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: