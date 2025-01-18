Auto Expo 2025: 2025 BMW S 1000 RR launched with upgrades, priced at 21.10 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2025 S 1000 RR litre-class sport bike at Bharat Mobility 2025. The model year update brings a host of minor tweaks to the offering and the bike arrives just months after its global debut in October last year. The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR has been launched with a price tag of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s a look at the changes to the offering.

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR remains one of the delectable litre-class machines on sale and the latest update brings a revised bodywork and more electronic

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR gets redesigned bodywork. This includes a more bulbous and curvier headlamp cowl. The winglets are now larger and mimic closely the more powerful and extremely track-focused BMW M 1000 RR. The bigger winglets also generate more downforce bringing more functionality to their presence. The side fairings have been revised and have an asymmetrical design with an exit vent on the left side and gills on the right. The brake cooling ducts have been integrated into the front fender to cool down the discs more effectively, especially on the track.

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR also gets more electronic aids including a nw Pro riding mode and M Quick-Action throttle, which are now standard. The bike continues to get traction control, slide control function, ABS with brake slide assist, four ride modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race, Hill Start Control, bi-directional quickshifter, pitlane limiter, launch control, and more.

BMW S 1000 RR: Specifications

Power comes from the familiar 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 210 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With this unit, the S 1000 RR sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Other hardware components remain the same on the full-faired motorcycle.

The S 1000 RR remains one of the most delectable litre-class machines on sale and the improvements make it even more friendly to ride on the race track. The new S 1000 RR has been joined by the latest BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, also being launched simultaneously at the Auto Expo 2025 and will be available soon. Both bikes are available via the BMW Motorrad showrooms pan India.

Apart from the S 1000 RR and R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW Motorrad has showcased its other premium bikes at Bharat Mobility 2025 including the CE 02 and CE 04 electric scooters, M 1000 XR, R 1300 GS standard, F 900 GSA, R 12 nineT, and the made-in-India G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR.

