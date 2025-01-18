Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Auto Expo 2025: Bmw F450 Gs Concept Adventure Bike Makes India Debut

Auto Expo 2025: BMW F450 GS Concept adventure bike makes India debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 10:44 AM
The BMW F450 GS Concept will be made locally by TVS once it enters production. It is powered by a newly-developed 450 cc engine and features advanced
...
The BMW F450 GS Concept ADV makes its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The latest BMW F450 GS Concept has been unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Saturday, January 18, and when it enters production, it will be manufactured locally by TVS, BMW Motorrad’s partner in India. The concept adventure bike first broke cover at the EICMA 2024, which was held in Milan, Italy and will be slotted between the BMW G 310 and F 800.

The F450 GS Concept is powered by a 450 cc, inline twin-cylinder engine that BMW says has been developed entirely from the ground up. The motor makes 48 bhp and has been tuned to deliver a good deal of torque at the lower end of the rev range. BMW Motorrad stated that it has implemented a “never-before-used" ignition offset that gives the bike a rev-happy character. The bike further uses materials such as magnesium, which contribute to the compact and lightweight nature of the engine.

The chassis of the F450 GS has similarly been developed from scratch, with the idea of retaining agility for both on-road and off-road conditions. The bike is fitted with fully adjustable upside-down forks in the front and a rear shock absorber with load-dependent damping. The F450 GS’ kerb weight stands at 175 kg, bringing a good power-to-weight ratio.

Also Read : 2025 BMW S 1000 RR launched with upgrades, priced at 21.10 lakh

The BMW F450 GS is equipped with a broad range of rider aids and safety features. It brings BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (lean-sensitive ABS) and features three distinct riding modes which can be configured freely as per the rider’s preferences. The ADV comes fitted with a 6.5-inch TFT display which enables smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for features such as call and SMS alerts, media controls, and turn-by-turn navigation.

BMW Motorrad at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

Aside from the F450 GS Concept debut, BMW Motorrad has launched two more products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom) with performance upgrades. Additionally, the manufacturer also launched the R 1300 GS in the market as a successor to the R 1250 GS Adventure. The all-new adventure bike is listed at a price of 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: motorcycles bmw motorrad bharat mobility
