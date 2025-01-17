Auto Expo 2025: All-new Suzuki Access 125 launched, priced at 81,700

The updated Suzuki Access 125 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and it is now compliant with Euro 5+ emissions norms. Priced from ₹81,700 (ex-showroom), the scooter is available in three variants and five colour options. The Access 125 is the bestselling scooter in its segment and continues to rule despite new rivals in the market. In December 2024, the Japanese two-wheeler giant achieved the six million production landmark, 18 years since the Access 125 first went on sale in 2006.

The Suzuki Access was the first 125 cc scooter in India and continues to be the brand’s bestseller known for its smooth performance, consistent fuel efficiency, and lower ownership cost. The scooter competes against several offerings including the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SXR 125, Vespa VXL, and more.

The updated Access 125 will be offered in three variants, which are Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. There are five colour options: Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Metallic Mat Black No. 2

2025 Suzuki Access 125: What’s new

With the latest update, the Suzuki Access 125 now gets better performance, improved fuel economy, and enhanced comfort. The scooter now features a front lock-operated external fuel lid, dual front pockets, increased under-seat storage space, and a larger fuel tank. Suzuki says it has also improved the rear suspension layout while fitting in a longer and more ergonomic seat for improving long-distance comfort. The Access 125 now comes with aluminium footrests and a more relaxed pillion rider position.

The all-new Access 125 is further kitted out with a a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display, and estimated time of arrival. With the 2025 update, the console now features calendar alerts, rain alerts, and integration with the Suzuki Ride Connect app for features such as Ambient Weather Information, periodic vehicle service alerts, a digital wallet, renewal alerts, and fuel consumption details.

Power on the Suzuki Access comes from the 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and maximum torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This four-stroke unit is now compliant with OBD2B emissions norms and is paired with a CVT gearbox. The scooter comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The scooter gets telescopic units at the front and swingarm-mounted single shock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by a front disc and rear drum brake setup with a combi-braking system.

