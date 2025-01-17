Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched starting at 86,900

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Hero Motocorp has launched the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 scooters at the Auto Expo 2025 being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Hero Xoom 125 starts at a price of ₹86,400 whereas the Xoom 160 starts at ₹1.48 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Hero has launched the Xoom 125 in mainly two variants namely: VX and ZX. The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.