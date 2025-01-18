Auto Expo 2025: Ferrato Defy 22 electric scooter showcased at 1 lakh

OPG Mobility has launched the Ferrato Defy 22 at a price of ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2025. The bookings for the Ferrato Defy 22 have also commenced from Today, January 17 at a price of ₹499. Offered with a remote key, the Defy 22 can be locked and unlocked from a distance.

Ferrato Defy 22: Performance and battery

The Ferrato DEFY 22 boasts a top speed of 70 kmph and offers an ICAT-verified range of 80 km on a single charge. The scooter features an IP67-rated Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery and an IP65-rated weatherproof charger for enhanced durability. The motor on duty is a 1200W one with a peak output of 2500W. Powering the Defy 22 is a 72V 30Ah (2.2 kWh) LFP battery.

Ferrato Defy 22: Design and features

Aesthetically, the Defy 22 gets a sleek design which is further highlighted by 12-inch alloy wheels. In front of the rider is placed a 7-inch touchscreen speedometer integrated with a music feature. For convenience, there are three riding modes namely- Eco, City and Sports with a dual footboard level to enhance rider comfort and posture making it ideal for diverse various user needs from students to professionals and even families.

To keep the scooter safe, the manufacturer has also added a combi disc brake system with a 220 mm disc at the front wheel and a 180 mm disc at the rear wheel. The boot of the scooter gets 25 litres of space.

Ferrato Defy 22: Colours

The Defy 22 is available in seven dual-tone colour options: Champagne Cream, Black Fire, Coastal Ivory, Unity White, Resilience Black, Dove Grey and Matte Green.

