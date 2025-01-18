Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bharat Mobility 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure launched, priced at 22.95 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 10:06 AM
  • The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is more tourer-friendly version and gets upgrades to the engine, equipment, features, and more.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure uses the same engine as the R 1300 GS.

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle at Auto Expo 2025. The all-new offering joins the BMW R 1300 GS, which went on sale in 2024 and is the more ADVenture-friendly version to arrive in India. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is priced at 22.95 lakh ex-showroom, which makes it marginally more expensive than the standard version. For reference, the standard BMW R 1300 GS is priced at 21.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The R 1300 GS Adventure is one of the big ticket launches at Bharat Mobility 2025.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: What's New?

The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure gets several upgrades over the standard model to make it more touring and adventure-ready. The chassis has received a complete overhaul and gets a new sheet metal shell steel mainframe and an aluminium lattice tube rear subframe. The bike now incorporates an EVO Telelever with a flex element. At the same time, the rear uses a revised EVO Paralever system, aimed to enhance steering precision and bring more stability to the Ride.

The new R 1300 GSA also packs more equipment including Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), and an optional adaptive vehicle height control. The biggest change is the larger 30-litre fuel tank, which makes for a bulkier design. Other features include four riding modes, full-LED lighting with Matrix design and auxiliary lights. There’s also Dynamic Cruise Control with a braking function, an optional Riding Assistant package with Active Cruise Control, and collision warning systems. All the tech is displayed on the new 6.5-inch TFT screen, while the adventure tourer gets creature comforts like Keyless Ride and heated grips.

(Read more: Auto Expo 2025: 2025 BMW S 1000 RR launched with upgrades, priced at 21.10 lakh)

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Specifications

Power on the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes from the same 1300 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine as the standard model. Power output remains the same at 145 bhp and 149 Nm but the engineers have repositioned the transmission box and camshaft drive under the engine to make the overall package more compact. The R 1300 GSA also gets an automatic transmission, making it the first BMW bike to get the same.

Deliveries for the new R 1300 GSA will begin later in the year and the ADV will take on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, Triumph Tiger 1200, and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 10:06 AM IST
