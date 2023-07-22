Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices

Benelli India has updated the prices on the TRK 502 and TRK 502X adventure tourer motorcycles in the country. Both bikes are now more expensive than before by ₹25,000. The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 retails at ₹5.85 lakh, while the Benelli TRK 502X is priced at ₹6.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

It’s worth noting that prices have gone up nearly a lakh on the TRK 502 range since the BS6 update was launched in the country priced at ₹4.80 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, motorcycle prices across the spectrum have been hiked. The TRK 502 range arrives in the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, while Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) locally assembles and retails the model at its facility near Hyderabad.

The Benelli TRK 502X is the more off-road oriented version and gets spoked wheels

The Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X are middleweight adventure tourers powered by a 500 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque available at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The price hike brings no change to the specifications.

The TRK 502 has four paint options - Dark Grey, White, Green, and Black. The TRK 502X also gets four colours - Dark Grey, White, Green and Yellow. The yellow shade commands a premium price though at ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of equipment, the motorcycles get new backlit switchgear, a semi-digital instrument console, knuckle guards, split seats, and more. The TRK 502 rides on alloy wheels, while the more off-road spec TRK 502X gets spoked wheels.

Other hardware components include a 20-litre fuel tank, 50 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The bike also gets dual 320 mm discs at the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard switchable on the motorcycle. The TRK 502 and TRK 502X compete with the Moto Morini X-Cape, Kawasaki Versys 650 and Honda CB500X in the segment.

