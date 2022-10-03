HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Two Wheeler Sales Dip 4% In September

Bajaj two-wheeler sales dip 4% in September

Bajaj Auto's sales in the domestic market surged in September, but export numbers dipped steeply.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2022, 10:25 AM
Bajaj Pulsar remains one of the bestselling series from the motorcycle manufacturer.
Bajaj Auto sales in September declined by four per cent to 348,355 units, as compared to 361,036 units recorded in the same month a year ago. domestic sales for the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer surged by 28 per cent to 222,912 units last month, as compared to 173,945 units registered in September 2021, but export numbers dropped massively, denting the overall sales numbers. Bajaj Auto shipped 125,443 units of motorcycles last month to overseas markets, as against 187,091 units in the same month a year ago, marking a steep 33 per cent decline.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto's sole scooter and electric vehicle, Chetak EV's sales remained flat, with 2,557 units sold in September.

The automaker's half-yearly sales in the current financial year too have been impacted slightly. Overall, two-wheeler sales of the automaker have dropped by three per cent to 18,66,192 units in the April-September period this year, as compared to 19,29,220 units recorded in the same period last fiscal.

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales in the first six months of the current fiscal have surged by 13 per cent to 935,552 units, compared to 830,700 units sold during the same six months of FY22. However, export numbers declined massively by 15 per cent to 930,640 units between April and September this year, as compared to 10,98,520 units sold in the same period of last financial year.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2022, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto
