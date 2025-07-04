Bajaj teases 2025 Dominar 400 over social media. Here's what to expect…

Bajaj has released a teaser for the 2025 Bajaj Dominar on its social media handle. The recent teaser post points towards an upcoming launch of the touring motorcycle. The Bajaj Dominar was first launched in 2016 and has been one of the most affordable 400cc motorbikes available in the Indian market.

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar has been spotted at dealerships.

The new and upcoming 2025 Bajaj Dominar was also spotted recently at a dealership, which means that the launch and deliveries are expected to happen soon. The post also contains a hashtag related to the Dominar 250, but there is not much information related to that model yet. However, we can speculate that it could be offered with similar features. Take a look at the features and updates that the Dominar 400 is expected to pack:

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: What to expect

For 2025, the Dominar 400 is expected to get a new digital instrument cluster, which made its debut on the Pulsar NS400Z. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and it shows quite a lot of information as well. To support the display, Bajaj had to change the switchgear also and they added a button for the hazard lights as well. With the introduction of the new instrument cluster, Bajaj has removed the small display that was positioned on the fuel tank.

There is also ABS modes and traction control on offer. So, there is also ride-by-wire on offer now. Bajaj is also offering adjustable levers and a USB port to charge mobile devices.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Touring accessories

The Dominar 400 comes with a windscreen to protect the rider from windblast. There are knuckle guards for the rider, and there is a bash plate to protect the engine. Apart from this, the brand added a backrest for the pillion and saddle stays for the luggage. All these additions mean that the riders no longer have to purchase aftermarket accessories if they want to go touring on the Dominar 400.

There is a new instrument cluster seen on the new versoion of the motorbike.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Specifications

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to come powered by the same 373.3 cc engine that works in the current model. However, Bajaj Auto will update this engine with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. This may alter the power and torque output of the engine a bit. However, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed any details regarding this. The current Bajaj Dominar 400 comes churning out 39.42 bhp peak power and 35 Nm of maximum torque.

