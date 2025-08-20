Bajaj rolls out Hattrick offer for Pulsar customers with benefits worth 10,000

Bajaj Auto has announced its new Hattrick Offer for Pulsar customers right in time for the festive season. The new Pulsar Hattrick Offer includes benefits worth ₹10,000 and will be available across markets, comprising Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, North East, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bajaj Pulsar Range Hattrick Offer

The limited-period initiative aims to offer the Pulsar range with a triple advantage. This includes special prices, cash benefits, and value additions. The two-wheeler giant is offering a cashback offer, insurance savings, and no processing fee, all of which equate to benefits of up to ₹10,000.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 373.27 cc 373.27 cc 34 kmpl 34 kmpl ₹ 1.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB300F 293.52 cc 293.52 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 160 Duke 160 cc 160 cc ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING CFMoto 250SR 250.0 cc 250.0 cc 35.0 kmpl 35.0 kmpl ₹ 2 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel 293.52 cc 293.52 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Keeway RR 300 292.4 cc 292.4 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review: Still a Pulsar for the masses?

Bajaj Pulsar Range

Bajaj says that nearly all Pulsar models are covered under the Hattrick Offer, and it is one of the biggest offers ever rolled out across the range. The Pulsar range starts from the Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS125, and Pulsar N125, going up to the Pulsar 150, Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar N250, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar RS200, and Pulsar NS400Z. The company has not specified which Pulsar models are not covered under the festive offer.

The festive season witnesses a spike in sales across segments, and Bajaj is capitalising on the positive buying sentiment across markets. Make sure to check with your preferred Bajaj dealership for the best deals to maximise your savings this festive period. The move also comes at a time when rivals Hero MotoCorp and Honda have announced new products like the Hero Glamour X 125 and Honda CB125 Hornet in the 125 cc segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: